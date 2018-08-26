Ozzie Whitt trips while wearing women's shoes during Walk a Mile in Her Shoes in Park City on Sunday. The event, a worldwide movement where participants wear women's shoes to raise money and awareness to help stop violence against women, was sponsored by Peace House, a domestic violence shelter in Park City. According to it's website, Walk a Mile in Her Shoes was first created in 2001 by Frank Baird, and what once was a small group of men meandering around a park has since grown into a worldwide movement. Such walks across the country generate millions of dollars for local rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters and other sexualized violence education, prevention and remediation programs.