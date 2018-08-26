AMERICAN FORK — A pastor in American Fork has been placed on administrative leave as allegations of sexual misconduct against a child are investigated.

The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City placed Father David R. Gaeta on leave on Friday, according to a statement from the diocese.

At Gaeta's church, St. Peter in American Fork, the congregation was told in an announcement from the pulpit that he had been placed on leave, "pending the outcome of the investigation by the diocese. This matter has been reported to law enforcement, and we will cooperate with law enforcement in its investigation. … Please continue to pray for all those impacted by this matter."

A similar but separate announcement was made at other parishes in Ogden, Huntsville, Hyde Park, Salt Lake City, Moab and Hill Air Force Base.

"We regret to inform you that the diocese of Salt Lake City received allegations of sexual misconduct against Father David R. Gaeta which involved minors," according to the statement.

Jean Hill, government liaison for the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, said the allegations involved one victim, a boy, but she did not know his age. The boy is part of Gaeta's congregation, but the alleged incident of "inappropriate touching" happened outside of church, she said.

After the church was notified of the allegations, Hill said the Division of Child and Family Services was contacted. She did not know Friday which law enforcement agency was investigating the case.

Gaeta has denied the allegations, Hill said.

Gaeta was ordained for the diocese in 1980. The diocese asked anyone with information or concerns about the case to call Sandy Growe, victims assistance coordinator, at 801-328-8641.