Real Salt Lake took on the Colorado Rapids on Saturday evening, looking to win back-to-back games on the road for the first time this season. Real Salt Lake scored two goals in the first half and four in the second half. The Claret and Cobalt now hold a top-five MLS record after scoring the most goals in a match on the road. Damir Kreliach scored in the sixth minute, Jefferson Savarino in the 33rd and 58th minute, Joao Plata in the 69th minute, Corey Baird in the 74th minute, and Albert Rusnák in the 86th minute.

Nick Rimando (7) - Rimando didn't have much adversity on the night. The Rapids took only four shots, and Rimando barely broke a sweat.

Aaron Herrera (7) - The backline was solid, and it helped that two attacking players from the Rapids got red cards in the first half. Herrara accurately distributed the ball and helped Real push the ball forward.

Justen Glad (7) - Glad was phenomenal in sharing the ball with teammates. On 59 passes, he didn't have a ball stolen all evening.

Nick Besler (7.5) - The best defender was Besler. He was very active, and did a fantastic job communicating and matching up with opposing players.

Brooks Lennon (7) - Lennon returned to the backline, and it bred a lot of success. However, his 7th minute yellow card forced him out of the match early in the second half.

Kyle Beckerman (8) - After sitting the last match, Beckerman looked fresh and helped the midfield control the ball 61 percent off the time.

Stephen Sunday (6) - Sunny didn't have the best showing and he was subbed out of the match at halftime. After starting last week, Petke is rotating the midfielders around quite nicely.

Joao Plata (8.5) - As he traveled around the pitch, Plata moved with purpose, shared the ball resulting in an assist, and even scored one for himself.

Damir Kreilach (8) - Kreilach got the scoring off early in the match. He wasn't shy to try a few more, but none others found the back of the net.

Jefferson Savarino (9) - What a great match for Savarino! With two goals and one assist, he was the top player for Real.

Albert Rusnák (8) - Rusnák was quiet all evening until he scored the last goal of the match. After saving the team last week, Rusnák got a lot of help against the Rapids.

Substitutes:

Corey Baird (8.5) - Baird subbed for Sunny in the 46th minute. Baird's goal toward the end of the match added insult to injury for the Rapids.

Danilo Acosta (7) - In the 62nd minute, Acosta entered the match for Lennon. Acosta remained a stalwart for the backline and kept everyone in front of him.

Sebastian Saucedo (6.5) - Bofo replaced Plata in the 71st minute. He didn't make much of an impact, but the match was over by the time Bofo entered.