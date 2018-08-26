PROVO — Now that BYU’s quarterback issue is settled with senior Tanner Mangum being named the starter, there’s another quarterback issue facing the Cougars.

And it belongs to the BYU defense, which will face a Heisman Trophy candidate, quarterback Khalil Tate, in Saturday’s season-opener at Arizona.

Tate, a dynamic, physical runner who has been a Sports Illustrated coverboy this summer, leads a Wildcat offense that could cause a bunch of problems for the Cougar defense.

He’s a different quarterback. We’ve got to try to keep him in front of us. He’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s a better runner than he is a passer, but he’s really good. BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki

During Pac-12 Media Day, USC linebacker Porter Gustin, who hails from Salem, Utah, said this about Tate: “Khalil is able to hurt you on the ground and in the air, which is something that’s difficult for defenses to prepare for … being able to run the ball and throw the ball like that, it’s such a pain for defenses, it’s almost pleasurable to watch him run through other defenses. I know that pain. I understand what they’re going through.”

Tate was a backup last season until he burst onto the scene in October, replacing an injured Brandon Dawkins.

He’s the undisputed starter now.

Last fall, Tate rushed for 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 9.2 yards per carry. He ran for 327 yards against Colorado, setting a new FBS rushing record. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound junior from Inglewood, California, also threw for 1,591 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

First-year head coach Kevin Sumlin coached Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M in 2012. Naturally, Sumlin was asked during Pac-12 Media Day how Tate compares to other QBs he has coached.

“He’s really fast, how’s that,” Sumlin said. “… He's a guy that's really explosive.”

In terms of Tate’s progress, he added, “Moving from an athlete that's a quarterback to a quarterback that's an athlete. That growth is taking place, because as great as his numbers are, he's really a young player that hasn't played a lot. So there is a lot of room for improvement for him.”

BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki has been preparing to take on Tate for a while.

“He’s a different quarterback. We’ve got to try to keep him in front of us,” he said in June. “He’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s a better runner than he is a passer, but he’s really good.”

With Sumlin’s hiring, Arizona has a new offensive system and a new offensive coordinator, Noel Mazzone, who spent the previous two seasons at Texas A&M under Sumlin.

“There’s a lot of things going on for a quarterback in this system. But in the end, you’ve got to be you,” Sumlin said of Tate last week. “When adversity hits and there’s some sort of crisis, guess what? The real you is coming out. If people hadn’t seen that before, it creates panic. He’s doing a good job with that.”

Not only is Tate a Heisman Trophy hopeful, but he has also been ranked the No. 7 player to watch in college football by NFL.com. Sporting News rated him as the No. 4 quarterback in college football.

“Anytime you have a player that has something like that or is a national-award winner or finalist, we’ve always looked at that as a team award,” Sumlin said, “because you can’t be 0-12 and do that. It takes a bunch of other people — coaches, players, a lot of different things — to put you in that position. And you have to make plays yourself.”

Rick Scuteri, FR157181 AP FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) runs during an NCAA college football game against UCLA, in Tucson, Ariz. In October, Tate rushed for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. "That young man is dynamic and he changes the game," UCLA coach Jim Mora said after Tate ran for 230 yards and threw for 148 more against the Bruins. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

As Sumlin points out, Tate doesn’t have much experience at this level. Perhaps Tate is only scratching the surface of his potential.

“He's a very, very young player. He's only played in seven or eight games. We went through a whole list of things, Coach Mazzone and him, about growing as a leader, growing as being a student of the game,” Sumlin said. “When you're that — that is very, very inexperienced. So there are plenty of things that he could work on to get better, and fortunately he’s the kind of guy that wants to work on those things.”

Tate is no longer a backup quarterback. He's no longer flying under the radar. If Arizona has its way, Tate will be flying all over the field.

"Comparisons between Manziel and Tate are all around. Khalil is the next Johnny Football, they say. He’s a right-handed Michael Vick, others proclaim, or he’s a West Coast Lamar Jackson," wrote Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. "Tate begins this season in the spotlight: a Heisman trophy candidate and the leader of a team expected to make some noise in the Pac-12. He knows he’ll have to be extra special this year, if he is to claim the top individual prize in college football."

BYU safety Dayan Ghanwoloku knows he’ll need to be aware of Tate at all times Saturday, trying to prevent him from making big plays.

“It’s following the eyes on the quarterback and not breaking too early. Watching film, he looks safeties off,” he said. “Reading the quarterback’s eyes, that’s the big thing. Don’t bite too early. He can run to the outside. My whole thing is to be disciplined in coverage.”