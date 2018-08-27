We recently subscribed to your newspaper because of the excellent news coverage you provide to your readers. We thoroughly enjoyed the complete daily articles and pictures you published on the Tour of Utah cycling stage race.

This is the 14th year of the Tour of Utah, bringing top-class riders from all over the world. Several rode in the Tour de France as well. We are very fortunate to have this event in Utah to promote the beauty and splendor of our state, highlighting all our outdoor activities.

We would like to thank Larry H. Miller and all the other sponsors and volunteers that made this event possible. Without their support, it would not take place. Looking forward to an even bigger and better race for next year.

Michael Ackley

Ogden