I had to smile when I read the editorial opinion on Aug. 17 concerning the loss of a security clearance for John Brennan, a man who has called our president guilty of treason — a penalty worthy of death.

Why a man like him, a pundit on a TV channel that is decidedly anti-Trump, should have a security clearance presently is simply illogical. He was caught lying to Congress, voted for a Communist years ago, and what reason does he have to retain any type of security clearance?

It was not for Trump's ego, it was for malfeasance of office by Brennan and the possibility of him using private information on a TV channel antagonistic to the president that makes it worth rescinding. If the present CIA head needs to ask him a question, which is highly unlikely, he doesn't need a security clearance to ask him a question in private. The same is true for a number of those in the Obama administration caught lying to Congress and subverting the present administration.

It is not an ego issue, it is a lack of class and character in several of these individuals. Trump has been in office more than a year and a half. What could Brennan possibly know that is not presently known by intelligence officials?

Doug Brinley

Provo