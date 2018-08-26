MAGNA — Two people were arrested Friday in a shooting incident that prompted nearby Cyprus High School to temporarily shelter its students and employees in place.

Elijah Davis, 18, and Joseph Ariggo Desierio Davis, 22, both of Magna, were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. The younger Davis was booked for investigation of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm and criminal mischief. The older Davis was arrested for investigation of being a restricted person in possession of a weapon.

On Friday, about 2 p.m., Unified police received reports of shots fired in the area 2800 South and 9150 West. Two men allegedly shot at another man on a go-kart. The shots missed that man but hit a vehicle behind him that was stationary, according to police. No one in the car was injured.

The two men took off, but witnesses saw them go into a nearby house and directed police to their location.

Unified police served a search warrant at 2776 S. 8950 West.

"Units surrounded the residence and called out the males. The males had changed their clothes and one had showered," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

When interviewed by police, Elijah Davis claimed he and the man on the go-kart had exchanged words, the report states.

"Mr. Davis told us during the interview 'I busted shots at the guy,'" according to the report.

While executing the search warrant, a shotgun was found in Joseph Davis' room, the report states. Davis said the weapon had been there "for a couple of months."

Davis, who is a documented gang member, was convicted of a reduced charge of attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated assault in August 2017. According to charging documents, the Davis brothers robbed a man at knifepoint who thought he was buying a PlayStation from them. Joseph Davis was given credit for the three months he was in jail and placed on probation, court records state. But he twice violated the terms of his probation by being arrested again and was sentenced to more jail time.