WEST VALLEY CITY — A road construction worker was injured early Sunday after a suspected drunken driver hit him.

Richard S. Pressley, 50, of West Valley City, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of DUI resulting in serious bodily injury.

About 2 a.m., West Valley police say Pressley was driving north on Redwood Road, when he veered into a crew that was doing a repaving project near 3600 South and hit a man in his early 20s.

The worker was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Pressley was given a DUI breath test and registered a .204, or about 2 1/2 times the legal limit, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

According to court records, Pressley was found guilty of intoxication in 2014, a class C misdemeanor. In 1993, he pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, a charge reduced from DUI, according to court records.