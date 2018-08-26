SALT LAKE CITY — One of the most exciting aspects of the start of any sports season is the seemingly limitless potential. With that said, there are always players who stand out, players who surprise everyone, and players who quietly make an impact on the course of a team’s season.

Football might be one of the most difficult sports for an individual athlete to have an impact on because true success comes only from a cohesive team effort. But there are those players who take on key roles, at critical positions, and the Deseret News consulted with coaches and players to single a few of those X-factors out for the state’s FBS schools.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Running back Lopini Katoa poses for a photo at BYU's indoor practice facility in Provo on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

BYU

The beauty of a player like redshirt freshman Lopini Katoa is that coaches have faith in his consistency, while also expecting surprises.

A former American Fork High standout, Katoa, who went by Zach Katoa in high school, could be the kind of running back BYU needs to have a winning season. Without a reliable ground game, the Cougars can’t get back to the passing game that made them “Quarterback U” for nearly two decades.

Katoa looks poised to give the Cougars a reliable run game — and more.

“He’s a north-south runner,” said BYU running backs coach AJ Steward. “He has really good vision, has good top-end speed and really good hips. He’s just a really smart player. If the play is drawn up for him to get four yards, he is going to get you that and probably a couple yards more.”

Steward said Katoa exposes defensive weaknesses and takes advantage of defensive mistakes.

“He is capable of making those big plays,” Steward said. “He’s everything a coach would want.”

Katoa originally committed to Oregon State, but followed BYU head coach Kalani Sitake to Provo after his mission. That experience, while forcing him to redshirt last season, has made him more mature.

“Football is the reason why he is here, but he has a life outside of football,” Steward said. “He doesn’t put so much pressure on himself, and that gives him a more consistent outlook. It’s very evident that he loves the game, but he has a greater mission in life. He ministers to our young men in our locker room, and the way he carries himself, he’s just very consistent — on the field, in the classroom, in life — and that rubs off on our locker room.”

While Katoa keeps the game in perspective, he is also intensely competitive.

“He gives maximum effort on every play and in executing the play,” Steward said. “I’m just really happy to have a guy like that in our room that I can trust. You kind of know what you’re going to get out of him, and honestly, it comes down to his work ethic. He may not make every play, but his effort is always going to be 100 percent.”

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Utah receiver Siaosi Mariner catches balls thrown at him from a JUGS machine following practice on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

Utah

Utah’s X-factor is its wide receivers as a group, but in narrowing it down with coaches, players and the media, two names consistently came up as the key to Utah’s passing success — junior wide receivers Demari Simpkins and Siaosi Mariner.

Officially, the Deseret News is going with Mariner, while acknowledging a very compelling case for Simpkins, who like Mariner, has had moments of greatness and looks poised to accomplish something special this season.

While coaches and teammates have always praised Mariner’s physical abilities, it’s the fact that he’s now coupling his athletic ability with mental maturity and toughness that give him the edge.

“I think he’s confident in what we’re doing,” said coach Guy Holliday. “I think he’s matured as a player. I think that is really important. Siaosi is talented, he’s long, really good ball skills, ability to run after the catch, but the main thing is his physicality that he’s developed and just overall confidence.”

Holliday said Mariner is more mature and much more physical, and while some of that is attributable to experience and age, some of it is trusting his coaches completely.

“I think he’s more physical than what he was,” Holliday said. “Three, four years in a program, you’re now stronger than what you were. You’re a grown man versus an 18-year-old kid. … I think he bought in completely and shut the noise out.”

Junior cornerback Julian Blackmon said Mariner is the toughest for him to defend.

“I think he’s one who is really slept on too,” Blackmon said. “I think the difference this year is his mentality. He just focuses on the next play. … And he’s one of the toughest to guard because he can do anything. When it comes to short routes, deep ball threats and just making plays that need to be made.”

Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws the ball as Boise State defensive tackle Chase Hatada (93) rushes in during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via AP)/The Herald Journal via AP)

Utah State

Like Utah, it could come down to one of two players. Quarterback Jordan Love and linebacker David Woodward.

Love is officially the Aggie X-factor because if he improves on his redshirt freshman season, the Aggies' offense will be tough to stop.

“If Jordan has a phenomenal year, we’re going to be really good,” said head coach Matt Wells. “His freshman numbers were pretty good. He just threw too many picks.”

Love passed for 1,631 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. While there are a number of reasons for that, Wells said Love’s development — physically and mentally — indicate important evolution.

“He’s more intentional in his leadership,” Wells said, noting that it’s both maturity and a comfort level with the Aggie offense. “He’s becoming a little bit better vocally and more intentionally.”

Wells said Love isn’t exactly shy, but he tends to be quiet, and his decision to be more vocal in very specific ways is proving to help the team in every facet. Love’s teammates agree.

“This offseason was great for him,” said redshirt junior wide receiver Dax Raymond. “He knew he was going to be ‘the guy’ coming into this year. He got comfortable with that, and that’s helped his confidence. I can see it every day in practice. He’s going to be a huge contributor. He is a natural leader.”

Raymond said part of what makes Love a great leader is his competitive nature.

“The guys rally behind him because he’s a competitor,” Raymond said. “They can tell he wants to compete and win games. … It’s his competitiveness and his energy and how positive he is. He’s very focused and locked in.”