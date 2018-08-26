LOGAN — Utah State's football season begins on Friday against Michigan State in Lansing, Michigan. Here are five points to ponder.

Key stretch: The key stretch starts at BYU on Oct. 5 and ends at Wyoming on Oct. 20 with UNLV at home sandwiched in between. The Aggies have not kept the Old Wagon Wheel in Logan for two straight seasons since the '70s, and a win over the Cougars in Provo would be a major statement win for Matt Wells and the program. UNLV is an up-and-coming program that the Aggies can't afford to look past even at home. The following trip to Laramie is crucial in keeping Utah State competitive in the division race, and the Cowboys are no slouches under former FCS national champion coach Craig Bohl.

X-factor: Utah State has been generally solid against the run ever since Gary Andersen rolled into Logan, which makes the Aggies' struggles slow down opposing rushing attacks last season puzzling. Utah State was No. 115 out of 129 teams at stopping the run, giving up 216.4 yards per game. The Aggies return all three starters on the defensive line and its two starting inside linebackers. Hopefully another year leads to better things for the front seven.

Top newcomers: Junior running back Darwin Thompson was a second-team All-American in the junior college ranks last season at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M after rushing for 1,391 yards and eight touchdowns. He's also an absolute beast in the weight room and was recently featured on NFL.com after posting a vertical jump of 40 inches and a max squat of 560 pounds. Former TCU linebacker Tipa Galeai is now eligible after having to take a redshirt last season, while junior DJ Williams is another JC transfer that will make an impact at cornerback.

To be determined: Can Utah State win close games? The last time the Aggies won a game decided by a touchdown or less was on Nov. 21, 2015, when they beat Nevada 31-27. It's not like the Aggies haven't been in close games. That includes Utah State's most recent 26-20 overtime loss to New Mexico State at the Arizona Bowl. If Utah State wants to be a contender in the division, it must find a way to make the ball bounce their way when games get tight.

Prediction: The Aggies face two ranked opponents on the road: No. 11 Michigan State and No. 22 Boise State. A 10-win regular season would likely require wins in Provo, Laramie and Fort Collins. That won't be easy, but it's certainly possible. The only relatively easy road game on Utah State's schedule is at Hawaii, a team that went 3-9 last season and lost key players to transfers. The home slate, however, looks much smoother as the combined record of all those visiting Logan is 23-50. The Aggies can safely expect another bowl invite if nothing else. While 10 wins is the likely ceiling, eight or even nine wins isn't an unreasonable expectation.