BYU's football season starts Saturday at Arizona. Here are five points to ponder before the season starts.

Key stretch: Because BYU is an independent, the schedule, once again, is front-loaded. It features games at Arizona (Sept. 1), at home against Cal (Sept. 8), and road games at a pair of top-10 opponents — Wisconsin (Sept. 15) and Washington (Sept. 29). For the Cougars to win at least six regular-season games and return to a bowl game, they likely will have to split one of their first two contests. Could BYU be playing for bowl eligibility when it visits arch-rival Utah in the regular-season finale on Nov. 24?

X-factors: Tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau missed all of last year with a foot injury. If he is fully healthy, he could make a huge impact on the offense. BYU welcomes freshman place-kicker Skyler Southam, who was an Army All-American at Wasatch High in 2015. He may give the Cougars a consistent, long field goal threat, something they’ve lacked. Meanwhile, BYU’s success this season might depend on how well the defensive line can pressure and disrupt opposing quarterbacks and how well the offensive line can protect the QBs and open up holes in the run game.

Top newcomers: Freshman quarterback Zach Wilson’s performance in fall camp proved that he has the talent to play at this level. He won't be the starter in the opener, but he could be at some point this season. Grad transfer Dylan Collie spent a year at BYU way back in 2012, then went on a mission and played three years at Hawaii. He’s back at BYU for his final season, and he brings a wealth of experience and veteran leadership. Other newcomers to watch include tight end Dallin Holker, running back Zach Katoa, offensive lineman Tristen Hoge, wide receiver Gunner Romney and defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi.

To be determined: Can starting quarterback Tanner Mangum play more like he did as a freshman in 2015? What will new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ offense look like? How effective will it be? Will there be marked improvement from last year, when BYU ranked near the bottom nationally in almost every offensive category? Grimes wants the offense to be consistent, be disciplined, take care of the ball and, of course, score points. The success of the offense will be dependent upon the quarterback play, the emergence of playmakers and the tone set by the offensive line.

Prediction: Expectations haven’t been this low in Provo for a while. Fans are hoping the Cougars can win six games and get back to a bowl game. While a 6-6 record isn’t anything to get too excited about, after last season’s horrendous 4-9 campaign, it would be a step in the right direction. Meanwhile, another losing season would be another gut-punch for Cougar Nation to absorb after all the coaching changes that were made in the wake of last year's dismal showing. The best-case scenario would probably be seven victories.