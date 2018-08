Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News takes a look back into our archives.

More than 41/2 years after losing a recruiting war to Michigan, BYU finally got its man.

Former West High star Jeff Holtry, a two-time Deseret News 3A football MVP, announced he was leaving the Wolverines to join the Cougars.

Injuries derailed his time at BYU with an ACL in 1999 and a career-ending knee injury vs. Florida State in 2000.

