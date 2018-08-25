Utah Valley played UNLV to a 1-1 double overtime tie in the team's home opener on Saturday night at Clyde Field. The tie extends UVU's home-unbeaten streak to five games.

With the tie, UVU moves its record to 0-2-1 overall, while UNLV pushes its record to a 2-1-1 mark.

"We thought there was a lot of good that came out of this game," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "There is a lot that we can continue to improve on. We thought we had chances, and we're thoroughly disappointed that with eight minutes left in the game we are up by a goal and couldn't close it out. We'll go back to the drawing board as we're still looking for our first win of the year."

Utah Valley got on the scoreboard in the 74th minute as Katie Haskins' free-kick from the right side found the back of the net being punched up by the goalkeeper and then falling off a UNLV defender's shoulder and into the back of the net. The goal was scored as an own goal.

UNLV found the back of the net in the 87th minute after Michaela Morris headed in a ball to even the score, 1-1, and force overtime. Paige Almendariz and Isabella Myers assisted the score.

UVU and UNLV each tallied 16 shots with seven shots each on net. The Wolverines recorded nine corner kicks to UNLV's one. Sadie Brockbank led UVU with five shots. Madeline More and Whitney Paskins each had two shots.

Brooklyn Nielsen played all 110 minutes in the box for UVU. The junior keeper tallied six saves.

Utah Valley now travels to California for matchups at San Diego on Aug. 31 and at Cal Poly on Sept. 2.