Dixie State wrapped up the opening weekend of the 2018 season with a three-set sweep of Cal State Monterey Bay on Saturday at the Northwest Nazarene-hosted Fairfield Inn and Suites Invitational at the NNU Johnson Sports Center. DSU claimed two of the three matches played in the tournament to move to 2-1 on the young season.

The Trailblazers took the opening two sets by 25-22 and 25-19 counts and bolted out to an early 9-3 lead in the decisive third set. CSUMB (2-1) managed to pull to within 9-6, but that was as close as the Otters got as Dixie State went on an 8-2 run to extend to a 17-8 advantage and never looked back.

Junior To’a Faleao-Baich tallied a game-high nine kills to lead DSU, while sophomore Megan Treanor, who earned tournament MVP honors, collected eight kills, 11 assists and three blocks. Treanor finished with 43 total kills (14.3 kpm/3.31 kps) for the tournament, while senior Malary Marshall joined Treanor on the all-tournament team after she amassed 32 kills (10.7 kpm/2.4 kps) and led DSU with 16 total blocks over the three matches, including eight kills and four total blocks on Saturday.

Dixie State hit .211 for the match, while the Trailblazer defense limited the Otters to a .040 percentage, including a -.012 clip in the final two sets. Seniors Hannah Doonan and Sid Brandon each collected double figures in digs with 21 and 14, respectively, and the Blazers finished with 10.5 total team blocks.

DSU will return home to host the 2018 Dixie State/Desert Garden Inn by Wyndham Classic inside the Burns Arena next weekend, marking the first time in program history that the Trailblazers will play on the Burns Arena floor.

The Trailblazers will open the 12-match, round-robin tournament vs. preseason No. 18 Tarleton State on Thursday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m., followed by two matches vs. Western New Mexico (2 p.m.) and fellow RMAC-member UCCS (7 p.m.) on Friday, Aug. 31. They will wrap up the tournament vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith on Saturday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.