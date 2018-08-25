SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters contained a large grass fire Saturday afternoon that briefly threatened structures in a Salt Lake industrial park and left a large plume of black smoke visible across the city.

"Because we have had a fire in this area before, the battalion chief made the decision to take a defensive approach — which was absolutely the right decision to make," said Audra Sorensen, spokeswoman for the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Salt Lake firefighters battle an industrial fire at 632 S. 4050 West in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

The fire, which broke out from unknown causes in the area of 4400 West and 750 South, was quickly contained in less than an hour, Sorensen said.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

Western Metals Recycling and a nearby junkyard were briefly threatened but were protected by firefighters, Sorensen said.

Propane tanks in the area did ignite and explode after the fire started, but Sorenson said aerial firefighting efforts quickly extinguished the fire.

Sorensen said firefighters will watch the fire into the night Saturday and will investigate the cause in the coming days.