SALT LAKE CITY — An unidentified man died Saturday afternoon while trying to roll under a moving Union Pacific train, police said.

"From video, it looks like he was just trying to get from one side to the other — got impatient," said Salt Lake Police Lt. Russ Amott. "In the process of trying to cross underneath the train, the train caught him, pulled him under the tracks and he was killed."

The man did not have a form of identification on him when he died, and police are in the process of figuring out who he was, Amott said. Police believe he was in his 30s.

"It looks like he squatted down and tried to roll underneath it, like in the movies or something," Amott said. The train, on the middle track, was not moving fast, probably at 15 mph, police said.

Adam Fondren, Deseret News Officers investigate after a body was found on a railroad track between 800 South and 900 South at about 600 West in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Police say an unidentified man died Saturday afternoon while trying to roll under a moving Union Pacific train.

Amott said the train operator realized the incident had occurred and the man's body was found between 800 South and 900 South at about 600 West.

Police do not think suicide was a factor in the man's death, according to Amott.

The train involved in Saturday's incident did not involve a Utah Transit Authority train, however, it did halt and delay some FrontRunner operations northbound and southbound. According to UTA, operations fully resumed with some minor delays at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

"If there's a train coming by, wait or find another route," Amott said. "Go to one of the overpasses where you can get over safely."

Contributing: Sean Moody