SALT LAKE CITY — Almost 10 years after the University of Utah's magical 13-0 season was capped by a 31-17 victory over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, the Utes have officially been recognized as a "national poll" champion.

Because the Bowl Championship Series used computer and human polls to determine the BCS rankings, the NCAA has started listing times that those "major selectors" list a final rankings champion that does not agree with the BCS winner.

The 2018 NCAA football records book lists the Utes as the 2008 champion of "major selector" Anderson/Hester. While Jeff Anderson and Chris Hester have been publishing their mathematical rating system to determine college football rankings for the Seattle Times since 1997, this year's book is the first time the NCAA has listed Utah as an alternative champion.

This is likely due to Central Florida's championship campaign from last season. UCF was ranked No. 1 by "major selector" Colley in 2017 and is also listed in this year's NCAA records book.