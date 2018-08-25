Weber State volleyball split the doubleheader in the second day of the Notre Dame tournament. In the first match of the day, the Wildcats fell in four sets to Northern Kentucky and then later defeated Toledo in four sets.

“I am happy that we played better every game of this tournament,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “There was a lot of learning today, and we were able to get a win against a nice volleyball team. Bottom line, we are coming home to Utah better than we left.”

In the first set against Northern Kentucky, things were back and forth and remained within two points until late in when NKU went on a 6-0 run to take a 20-14 lead. The Wildcats threw some effort into the final points of the set going on a 7-2 run. NKU managed to come up with the first set for a final score of 25-22.

Game two of the set was a battle. The set started out with a tied score at 8-8 and later tied back up at 17-17. The score flip-flopped and stayed close. Even at game point the score was 25-25.

With the score tied at 28-28, Megan Gneiting slammed down a kill to give the set point advantage to the Wildcats. To give Weber State the second set victory, freshman Dani Nay came up another clutch kill to give WSU the 30-28 second set victory.

Things were all tied up at one set apiece going into the break. Northern Kentucky got an 8-3 jump on the Wildcats early in the third set. Weber State couldn’t get enough momentum to take over the set and fell 25-17.

With the two sets to one advantage, NKU took a 12-6 lead in the fourth set. The Wildcats weren’t going out without a fight and went on an 8-3 run to tie the match up at 22-22. NKU pulled together three-consecutive kills to end the set with a 25-22 win, and Weber State fell three sets to one to Northern Kentucky.

Against NKU, Weber State had four Wildcats come up with 10 or more kills. The Wildcats were led by Andrea Hale who had 15 kills off 57 attacks. Gneiting had double-digit kills for the second time this season with 11, and Hannah Hill-DeYoung also put up 11 kills.

The Wildcats defensive efforts were the real story against the Norse. Weber State as a whole put up 100 total team digs. The dig efforts were led by Rylin Roberts who had 24 digs. Ashlyn Power had 15 digs and put up 44 assists for her first double-double of the season.

Speaking of double-doubles, Gneiting had 14 digs and Hale had 12, giving them each a double-double on the match. Helena Khouri had 10 digs, while Katie Erwin had 14, making that six Wildcats with double-digit digs.

Aubrey Saunders-Adams had a beautiful blocking game adding 13 total blocks to Weber State’s efforts.

Against Toledo, Weber State started things out hot with a 4-1 lead. Toledo came back and tied things up at 12-12. The Wildcats took a 20-17 lead and then finished the game on a 4-0 run. Contributing to that run was a service ace from Hale, while Aubrey Saunders had a big kill.

The second set had an impressive start for the Wildcats as WSU jumped out to a 14-6 lead and immediately pushed out to a 16-8 lead. Weber State charged forward and won the second set, 25-18.

For the first time in the tournament, Weber State had a two-set lead going into the break. The Wildcats slowed in the third set, trailing 13-7 early. WSU had some big runs in the set, first going on a 5-1 run to narrow Toledo’s lead to just two points.

Then, WSU went on a 6-0 run to take an 18-15 lead. Toledo came up with enough momentum to finish out the set in extra points with a final score of 28-26.

The overall match score was two sets to one in favor of the Wildcats going into the fourth and final set of the match.

In the third set, the score was tied at 13-13. WSU kept things in its favor coming up with big kills and capitalizing on Toledo errors for the rest of the set to come away with the 25-22 fourth set victory and the overall match victory.

Gneiting had the match high of 15 kills from 29 attacks for a .414 percentage. Hale posted another double-double with 13 kills and 12 digs. Saunders-Adams and freshman Kennedy Redd each added 10 kills for WSU. Roberts had 20 digs, while Erwin added 13.

Weber State is now 1-2 overall on the season and will hit the road to South Dakota State for the Jackrabbit Invitational next week where it will take on South Dakota State, UW Greenbay and Seattle.