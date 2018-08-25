HEBER CITY — Just as it had done in the season opener last weekend against old 3A rival Park City, the Wasatch Wasps varsity football team came out with a purpose in it’s second consecutive home contest, this time, versus Mountain Crest.

Last Friday’s Park City game would succumb to Mother Nature, as a lightning storm forced a cancellation with the Wasps leading 13-7 with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter, which, by UHSAA rule, is a win, albeit an anticlimactic one.

On this Friday night, however, Wasatch would dominate its opponent and not take its foot off the gas at any moment en route to a 35-14 victory, despite an eerily similar stoppage due to weather at almost the same time as the Park City game.

The difference, for the Wasps, in the two games, however, and their impacts on the season, were virtually the same — these are preseason contests with no bearing on playoff standings. Yet, both games, in their own way, meant something much more important to the team out of Heber City.

Defeating the Miners would add a feather to the cap of an old rivalry that died with realignment after 2012. Matching the 28-7 drubbing the Wasps were dealt last fall at Mountain Crest, who would eventually go on to play in the 4A state title game, would certainly mean a lot more for Wasatch going forward in its bid for a 5A playoff birth.

On Friday night, at Wright-Tree Stadium on the WHS campus, the Wasps struck early and played fierce from the start and never looked back, despite a 45-minute play-stoppage midway through the final quarter. Wasatch head coach, Steve Coburn, beamed about his team in many facets following the victory.

“This was a complete win,” he stated. “We played great on offense. We played great on defense, Special teams-we were very efficient in all areas.”

On offense, the black and gold wasted little time, scoring on its opening drive using the mountain air at its back. After receiving the opening kick-off and moving to midfield, Wasatch struck first. A third and long pass from QB Brock Cloward to TE Ethan Wood (5 rec, 116 yards, 1 TD) sustained the drive and settled the Wasps near midfield.

On the ensuing second down, Cloward hit a streaking Bryder Purdy (2 rec, 45 yards, 1 td) down the right sideline for a 45-yard TD pass to open the scoring. Matthias Dunn, booted the extra point and Wasatch was up 7-0 at 9:20 in the first quarter. Then it was the defense’s turn. The Wasps swiftly pounced on a Mustang fumble giving them possession just inside the 20-yard line.

After a pair of runs by junior halfback Sammy Heywood, Cloward went to the air again, finding wide receiver Kaden Smith (3 rec, 24 yards, 1 td) to the left sideline, where the fleet-footed Smith tip-toed along the bounderies and dove inside the pylon for the second Wasp touchdown. Dunn booted the extra point and Wasatch was up 14-0.

“I wasn’t really surprised we were scoring like that,” Cloward said. “We had an excellent game plan going in and it was just going to be up to our defense. We knew we had the plays to score points, we just needed to execute.”

Cloward, the Wasps third-year starting QB, just like the Mustang’s third year starter, Brady Hall, were poised for an individual battle at their position, Through the first quarter, Cloward held the edge, but Hall would soon get some help from his defense. On a third down play, with Wasatch deep in its own territory, Defensive Lineman, Edguardo Huearta harassed Cloward, as he was rolling to his right and hit the ball from his hands, knocking it loose. Linebacker Hunter Schroeder, spotted the ball bouncing in space and picked it up for the 5-yard scoop and score. The aggressive, freakish play resulted in a touchdown for the Mustangs. Kicker Brandon Arnell made the extra point attempt and the gap was closed to 14-7.

Five of the last six minutes of the half belonged to both defenses as the units forced punts on both sides on consecutive drives. Wasatch, however, was able to get a drive going that started at midfield.

Completions from Cloward to Wood and Jake Gilman (3 rec, 33 yards, 1 td) gave the home team a first down at the Mountain Crest 15-yard line with :55 seconds left. Cloward lined his offense up quickly and connected with Gilman shooting up the middle on a 15-yard touchdown pass. After the extra point by Dunn, Wasatch was up 21-7 going into the half.

Mountain Crest took to the ground aggressively in the opening drive in the third quarter. Hall called his own number repeatedly and pushed the Wasp defense backwards into its own territory. On second down from the 10-yard line, Hall burst through the stout Wasatch front line, scoring the Mustang’s first offensive touchdown of the game.

Cloward would answer the bell and drive his team right back. After maneuvering the Wasps into Mustang territory, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound QB would dash up the middle and scamper into the end zone for a 40-yard TD run. The extra point made it 28-14 with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Wasatch kept its momentum going into the final quarter with a big defensive stop on a drive that included a sack of Hall by Wood and Braxton Turner. Following a Mustang punt, the Wasps took over near its own 30-yard line. Facing third and long, Cloward hit receiver Damien Skiby (3 rec, 45 yards) for a long gain to midfield to keep the drive alive.

Cloward and Wood connected again on a 25-yard pass to put the home team into the red zone at the 10. On the next play, Wood was again the recipient of a Cloward pass, this time into pay dirt giving the home team a 35-14 advantage after Dunn’s successful extra point kick.

On an evening that seemed to have nothing but clear skies, a distant lightning storm flashed just close enough to halt play with just over seven minutes left in the game. The weather threat passed quickly though and the game was resumed after a forty-minute delay.

Mountain Crest took the ball at it’s own 20 and drove with a vengeance down to the opposite 20-yard line. With one last chance to close the gap and possibly put itself back into the game with 4:08 on the clock, Hall rushed up the middle untouched until reaching just inches of the goal line. There he was met by a gang of Wasatch defenders and fumbled the ball into the unsuspecting hands of defensive back Keegan Sabey.

Wasatch took the touchback and started the game-closing drive at its own 20 to secure the 35-14 victory. Cloward, who was 19 of 28 for 314 yards and four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown was pleased with his performance, but praised his teammates.

“I have a lot of confidence in these guys,” he stated. “For us to jump out ahead like that and just keep coming back was a good sign for us.” Coburn agreed. “A lot of our young kids grew up a little bit tonight,” he added. “We’ve asked a lot of them. We challenged them to practice hard this week and prepare themselves for a tough battle and they did that against a very good football team. This was a great win for us.”