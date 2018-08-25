SALT LAKE CITY — Don't expect Utah's midterm congressional elections to be impacted by political fallout from the recent conviction and guilty plea of President Donald Trump's key associates.

Just as in much of the rest of the country, Utah candidates are steering clear of focusing on the conviction of Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and the guilty plea of his longtime attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen.

"We're seeing Republicans and Democrats alike be united in one thing, and that is, 'Our politics are independent of what happens in the White House,'" Jason Perry, director of the University of Utah's Hinckley Institute of Politics, said.

"That's the only safe path for any of these candidates," he said, given the ongoing probe into possible coordination between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential race by special counsel Robert Mueller that led to the court actions.

James Wooldridge, Deseret News FILE - Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) speaks about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the Sutherland Institute in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

"Utahns seem to trust that process and they're willing to wait to get those results. But in the meantime, candidates really need to walk a very fine line in how far they push absent a final report," Perry said.

Members of Utah's all-Republican congressional delegation reacted cautiously to Tuesday's news, including that Cohen said in federal court Trump directed him to pay hush money to a porn star and a Playboy model during the campaign.

Retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch said the charges were serious and could not be ignored, but when asked if they rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors needed for impeachment, told reporters he "wouldn't go that far just yet."

Others also said it was too soon to say what Cohen's allegations mean for the GOP president, including Rep. Chris Stewart, who called for "the process to play out. Let them go through what any other candidate or elected official would go through."

That provoked a response from Stewart's Democratic opponent in the 2nd Congressional District, Shireen Ghorbani. In a news release, she questioned whether Stewart's judgment can be trusted.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News FILE - Rep. Chris Stewart, who is running for re-election in the second congressional district, speaks during the Utah Republican Party state convention at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

"What will it take for Rep. Stewart to plainly state the obvious? Crimes have been committed at the president's direction. It's as simple as that," Ghorbani said, accusing Stewart of being willing to overlook the obvious.

But in an interview, Ghorbani stopped short of calling for the GOP-controlled U.S. House to move toward impeaching the president, saying she first needs to see the results of the Mueller investigation.

"Here's where I'm struggling. I don't believe that impeachment is good for this country. I'm very worried about where we're headed," Ghorbani told the Deseret News. "I do think that what's happened so far does raise the level of concern."

However, there are "still things we need to know and findings that have to come out of the Mueller investigation," she said. "Without the full set of information, it's hard for me to sit here and say, 'Yes, it's absolutely time to impeach this president.'"

The latest twist in the turmoil surrounding Trump isn't an issue that will sway voters, Ghorbani said.

"Not at all," she said. "When I'm at the door of Utahns … this is not the No. 1 issue for them. The issue they will say to me over and over again is access to affordable health care. That's why I got in this race."

The United Utah Party, the state's newest political party, also isn't ready to push the president's legal problems as a campaign issue.

"We need to tone down the rhetoric of politics, so it's not should Trump be impeached or should he not be impeached," United Utah Party Chairman Richard Davis said, calling that discussion premature.

Mary Altaffer, Associated Press FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, photo, Michael Cohen, center, leaves federal court in New York.

"The cooler heads are saying we need more information," Davis said. "Utahns like high ethical standards in their elected officials and if (Trump) doesn't meet that standard, he's going to lose support. But we don't know."

Perry said handling "the Trump factor is not a new question" for candidates.

He said the best strategy for Republicans continues to be focusing on the Trump administration's positive achievements while Democrats need to stay on message on issues like health care.

The more Democrats push for impeachment before Mueller issues a final report on the investigation, the more energized Republican voters will be, Perry said — a belief that appears to be widely shared throughout the country.

"No one wants to move first," said Chris Karpowitz, co-director of BYU's Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy. "I think everyone is wary. The question for me is, where is the tipping point?"

Nothing, Karpowitz said, is likely to happen until after the November election that will determine whether Republicans maintain their majority in Congress. Typically, the party of the president loses seats, a trend Trump hopes to reverse.

"I can see good reasons why Republicans and Democrats would want to wait," he said, even though members of Congress have a responsiblity to deal with potential wrongdoing in the White House.

"I think that is a big issue. Whether or not candidates for Congress are talking about it, it is one of the fundamental questions that is to be answered in Washington right now," Karpowitz said. "Whoever wins will have to grapple with that."

John Minchillo, Associated Press FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during the 2018 Ohio Republican Party State Dinner, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Utahn Don Peay, a personal friend of the Trump family and one of the president's key supporters in the state, said he's "100 percent" convinced that voters will make the choice in November to continue the administration's agenda.

That means returning Utah's GOP members of Congress to Washington, he said.

"At the end of the day, people vote for their wallet and their personal safety," Peay said. "The Trump administration is doing exceptionally well in these areas, plus (appointing) great federal judges … (and) restoring government back to the people."