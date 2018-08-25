The Utah Valley University volleyball team had its opening weekend of the 2018 season come to a close with a tightly contested five-set setback to Northern Arizona (31-29, 18-25, 22-25, 25-19, 16-18) on Saturday morning at the UC Davis Aggie Invitational.

With the setback, the Wolverines finished the opening tournament with a 1-2 showing after picking up an opening-season victory over Holy Cross, as well as suffering setbacks to the host UC Davis Aggies and NAU (1-1).

Despite dropping the five-set thriller on Saturday, preseason All-WAC selection Kristen Allred had a big match for the Wolverines where she recorded a career-high 19 kills and added eight digs, three service aces and two blocks. Senior Alexis Davies and freshman Kaili Downs were next for UVU by tallying 10 kills apiece, while junior Makaila Jarema added seven kills and a team-high seven blocks. Sophomore Seren Merrill too had a nice match from the back row by finishing one dig shy of her career best with 26. Junior Madi Wardle and freshman BriAnne Mortensen added double-doubles as Wardle put up 30 assists and 11 digs and Mortensen finished with 13 assists and 12 digs.

In a must-win fourth set, Utah Valley took an early 10-7 lead after scoring three out of four points. Later holding to an 18-14 advantage following a Davies and Jarema block assist, the Lumberjacks managed to score three unanswered points to pull within a point at 18-17. UVU then answered with back-to-back points on kills from Davies and Downs to make it 20-17. Ahead 20-18, the Wolverines then managed to reel off a clutch 5-1 run down the stretch to take the fourth set, 25-19, and tie the contest at 2-2. Jarema and Allred were key for the Wolverines late in the set, as Jarema drove home a pair of kills and Allred added a kill of her own and a service ace.

Utah Valley fell behind early in the decisive fifth set, as it trailed the Lumberjacks by six points, 10-4. On consecutive kills from Davies, Allred and Guimont, as well as back-to-back service aces from the freshman Abbie Vincent and another kill from Guimont, UVU responded to score six clutch unanswered points to tie the score at 10-all. Both sides traded points from there, until Northern Arizona broke a 12-12 tie with back-to-back points to take a 14-12 match-point advantage. Utah Valley didn't give up, though, as it struck back with three-straight points to take a 15-14 lead. Allred was again clutch for the Wolverines with a kill and an ace during the stretch. NAU then answered with a pair of consecutive points to again take a 16-15 match-point advantage, but back struck UVU thanks to a Northern Arizona attack error to tie the score at 16-all. The Lumberjacks again threatened to put the match away up 17-16, and a final UVU attack error eventually gave NAU the fifth set and the hard-earned victory.

Reigning first-team All-Big Sky selection Kaylie Jorgenson led Northern Arizona in the contest with a match-high 20 kills. She also tallied a double-double by chipping in 22 digs.

In a tightly contested opening set, NAU, which was picked to finish second in the Big Sky Conference this season, was the first to pull ahead at 22-18 following a 4-0 spurt. UVU responded by pounding home back-to-back points to make it 22-20. After an NAU point, the Wolverines reeled off a clutch 4-0 spurt to take a 24-23 advantage. Allred and Davies led the Utah Valley run with a kill apiece. The set continued from there well past 25, as each team seemed to match one another point-for-point. Deadlocked at 28-all, freshman Kazna Tarawhiti drilled home a kill to give the Wolverines a 29-28 advantage. Following a Lumberjack point, Tarawhiti answered for UVU with another kill, and the duo of junior Jasmine Niutupuivaha and Wardle combined to follow up with a block assist to give the Wolverines the 31-29 opening-set victory. Allred led UVU in the set with five first-set kills, while Downs followed with four.

With Utah Valley trailing by just a point at 7-6 following an Allred kill, Northern Arizona managed to reel off a 5-1 run to take a 12-7 lead. UVU responded with a 4-1 spurt of its own to pull within two at 13-11. Allred and Jarema both had kills during the stretch for the Wolverines. With NAU later holding a 16-13 lead, the Lumberjacks pieced together a decisive 8-2 run to take a 24-15 lead. UVU fought back with three late points, but it wasn't enough as NAU took the second set, 25-18, and tied the match at 1-1.

The Wolverines responded in the early stages of the third set, as they jumped out to an 11-7 advantage following an Davies kill and an Allred, Jarema and Davies block assist. NAU then turned things around with a 9-2 spurt to take a 16-13 lead. UVU quickly responded to pull within one, at 16-15, and later regained the lead at 21-19 after reeling off five unanswered points. Tarawhiti drove home an ace during the stretch, while Allred and freshman Kenzie Guimont added kills. The Lumberjacks again answered back, however, with a trio of consecutive points to regain the lead at 22-21. After UVU again tied things up at 22-22 following a setting miscue from NAU, Northern Arizona responded with back-to-back-to-back points to put the third set away, 25-22, and take a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Wolverines now return to Orem for their 2018 home opener on Tuesday, Aug. 28, against Idaho State. The midweek matchup will take place at 6 p.m., at UVU's Lockhart Arena. Following the contest, Utah Valley will again hit the road to take part in the Oregon Classic, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, in Eugene, Oregon. There, the Wolverines will take on the host Oregon Ducks, Arkansas Pine Bluff and Long Beach State.