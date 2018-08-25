Scoreboard and box scores

NONREGION

TIMPVIEW 33, AMERICAN FORK 25: Timpview rallied to score 20 points in the fourth quarter to defeat American Fork. Ammon AhQuin ran in a 26-yard touchdown with four minutes left to give the T-Birds a 1-point lead. Timpview another defensive touchdown for the final score.

CORNER CANYON 41, RIVERTON 0: Corner Canyon exploded for 20 points in the second quarter to run away with the victory. Cole Hagen threw four touchdowns, with Noah Kjar on the receiving end of two of them. John Mitchell and Talmage Handley also reeled in a touchdown pass each. The Chargers' defense was huge, blanking Riverton.

LAYTON 31, BRIGHTON 17: Layton's Nate Atkinson ran for two touchdowns, of 48 and 50 yards, and also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass to lead the Lancers past Brighton.

DUCHESNE 32, NORTH SUMMIT 7: Kason Grant tossed four touchdown passes to lead Duchesne past the Braves.

CLEARFIELD 55, COTTONWOOD 21: Clearfield scored 28 unanswered points to pull away in the second half.

ALTA 42, WOODS CROSS 14: Indy Hanson and Dallin Pan formed a lethal duo to lead the Hawks past Woods Cross. Hanson, the Hawks’ quarterback, scored four total touchdowns — three passing and one rushing. Pan ran in two touchdowns and caught another as Alta dominated Woods Cross.

WESTLAKE 27, PROVO 25: Westlake’s Kaden Johnson led the Thunder with two touchdown passes and another on the ground as Westlake defeated Provo in an exciting game. Provo scored with four minutes left in the game to cut the lead to two but failed to covert the two-point conversion as Westlake held on to win.

SPANISH FORK 38, SPRINGVILLE 27: Parker Swenson threw three touchdowns, two of which found the hands of Noah Conway, as Spanish Fork defeated Springville. Kimball Morley also had a touchdown in the win.

TIMPANOGOS 48, MOUNTAIN VIEW 14: Timpanogos leapt out to an early lead and never looked back en route to road victory against the Bruins.

WASATCH 35, MOUNTAIN CREST 14: The Wasps got off to a quick start, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter to lead the Mustangs. Brock Cloward passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Wasps in the home victory over Mountain Crest.

WEST JORDAN 48, KEARNS 26: Oakley Kopp threw five touchdown passes, four of them over 25 yards, as West Jordan started 2-0 for only the second time in the past nine years. Dakota lynde led the Cougars with two rushing scores while throwing for one.

BOUNTIFUL 33, HUNTER 22: Josh Welling helped Bountiful defeat Hunter, scoring three rushing touchdowns. Parker Nicoll had a 50-yard interception return to boost the Braves to a win.

NORTHRIDGE 36, FARMINGTON 0: Knights quarterback Colby Browning threw three touchdown passes to lead Northridge past Farmington. Northridge’s Otto Tia scored two touchdowns, catching an 18-yard pass from Browning and returning a blocked kick 70 yards for a touchdown.

BOX ELDER 29, BEAR RIVER 7: Bernard Pena and Trent Dickson scored rushing touchdowns as Box Elder defeated Bear River.

DAVIS 14, VIEWMONT 12: The Darts scored their only two touchdowns in the second quarter, first as a blocked kick led to a fumble recovery touchdown. Then two minutes later, Spencer Ferguson ran a 24-yard touchdown in. In the second half, despite a furious second half push from Viewmont, the Darts defense managed to limit the damage, forcing two field goals in the red zone as the Darts held on to defeat Viewmont.

OLYMPUS 55, GRANGER 6: Jack Hollberg turned in two huge touchdowns on a 68-yard pass and a 58-yard pass as Olympus blew out Granger. The Titans scored 42 unanswered points in the first half.

PINE VIEW 45, HIGHLAND 30: Pine View’s 24 points in the second quarter proved to be key in the Panthers’ victory. Dallin Brown and Tosh Wright scored on the ground for Pine View while Macloud Crowton threw a touchdown pass.

MURRAY 51, HILLCREST 3: Murray dropped 31 points in the second quarter in a blowout of Hillcrest. Jarrett Henriksen threw four touchdown passes — three to Owen Madsen and one to Jordan Searle. Logan Jones and Shayne Zullo each scored a rushing touchdown. One of the highlights was Nick Cooper’s 93-yard kick return in the fourth quarter.

HERRIMAN 28, SYRACUSE 14: Herriman had two quarterbacks throw touchdown passes, with Brock Hollingsworth and Jaxon James tossing touchdowns. James also ran for a TD in the win.

ROY 25, WEBER 14: Jaxson Dart threw two touchdown passes to lead the Royals past Weber. Weber scored 14 points in the second quarter to close the gap to 18-14, but the Roy defense held up in the second half as Roy defeated Weber.

PLEASANT GROVE 43, FREMONT 22: Vikings star quarterback Jake Jensen led the way with three touchdown passes and added another touchdown on the ground. After a close 14-7 first quarter lead, the Vikings ripped off 22 unanswered points in the second quarter to create an insurmountable lead.

CYPRUS 28, WEST 21: After trailing 21-14 at halftime, the Pirates scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to capture a come-from-behind victory over West. Alex Lanktree scored both touchdowns in the second half, intercepting a pass and returning it 23 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to tie the game. Then Lanktree scored on a 1-yard run to claim the lead as Cyprus defeated West.

BINGHAM 30, EAST 8: In a rematch of last year's 6A title game, Bingham came out on top. The Miner defense held East to just eight points in the win. Peyton Jones threw two touchdown passes for Bingham, connecting with Andrew Wimmer and Avi Parikh. Wimmer also rushed for a touchdown.

SALEM HILLS 17, DESERT HILLS 10: Salem Hills took the lead for good in the third quarter. Jorgen Olsen had a touchdown pass in the win.

MAPLE MOUNTAIN 48, UINTAH 6: Maple Mountain scored 35 points before halftime in its win. Quarterback Cameron Dorny accounted for five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — in the Golden Eagles’ win. Cole Christensen, Kyson Hall and Tyler Nelson had touchdown receptions.

PAYSON 38, CARBON 7: Payson pounded Carbon on the ground, scoring five rushing touchdowns en route to a victory. Chad Judd ran for three touchdowns, while Braxton Perez and Hank Bowers also rushed for scores.

SOUTH SUMMIT 20, MORGAN 14: Kael Atkinson was responsible for two of the Wildcats' three touchdowns, throwing one and running for another. The Wildcats held off a second-half rally from Morgan to hold on and win.

STANSBURY 67, HURRICANE 8: Stansbury scored 54 points before the halftime break, blowing out Hurricane. Silas Young had four rushing touchdowns, Austin Woodhouse and Kru Huxford had two touchdowns each and Jet Richins and Kaeden Kincaid each scored a touchdown.

LOGAN 33, PARK CITY 6: Logan quarterback Jonny Parkinson threw two touchdown passes to lead the Grizzlies past Park City. The Grizzlies came out hot, scoring 17 points in the first quarter, 24 in the first half and never looked back as Logan dominated Park City.

RIDGELINE 29, SNOW CANYON 13: Hayden Bowen stole the show in Ridgeline’s win. Bowen had a 45-yard interception return and caught a 42-yard touchdown pass.

CEDAR 20, JUAB 7: Cedar’s 14-point first quarter proved to be the difference in a win over Juab. Drake Fakahua scored the first two touchdowns of the game on a 1-yard run and a 61-yard run. Tayvien Brown put the nail in the coffin with a 19-yard touchdown reception from Jaron Garrett in the fourth quarter.

COPPER HILLS 22, BEN LOMOND 10: Dallon Jones led the Grizzlies’ rushing attack which produced three touchdowns. Jones ran in three touchdowns on the ground as Copper Hills defeated Ben Lomond.

OREM 61, CENTURY, IDAHO 19: The Tigers’ “Terrible Trio” of Cooper Legas, Puka Nacua and Noah Sewell dominated as Orem defeated Century High from Idaho. Legas threw three touchdown passes to Nacua and ran in another. Sewell ran for three touchdowns on the ground.

GRANTSVILLE 35, SUMMIT ACADEMY 24: Parker Thomas carried Grantsville in its win over Summit Academy. Thomas scored four rushing touchdowns, including the final two scores, to separate the Cowboys from the Bears. Thomas’ best run of the night was a 79-yard score.

RICHFIELD 28, SOUTH SEVIER 14: Richfield’s rushing attack proved too much for South Sevier. Of the Wildcats’ four touchdowns, three came on the ground. Brittyn Riddle scored two of those touchdowns on the ground as Richfield came out on top with a team win.

BONNEVILLE 35, GREEN CANYON 28: After trailing 28-14 at the end of the first half, the Lakers scored 21 unanswered points to secure a come-from-behind win over Green Canyon. Mitchell Price scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Bonneville past Green Canyon.

SKY VIEW 38, TOOELE 14: The Bobcats jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first half and never looked back en route to the big victory over Tooele. Tanner Stokes rushed for two touchdowns in the win.

OGDEN 48, ENTERPRISE 20: Quarterback Bo Devries connected with Chase Butler and Irving Gastelum for two scores each while Rhyle Hanson rushed for two more touchdowns in the Ogden victory over Enterprise.

LEHI 37, TAYLORSVILLE 6: Lehi got out to a fast start, scoring 30 points before halftime. Quarterback Hayden Betts threw four touchdowns — two to Gentry Cox, one to Carsen Manookin and one to Trey Andersen.

GRAND 42, EMERY 17: Dante Wells threw two touchdown passes to lead Grand past Emery. Grand’s Stacy Randall caught touchdown passes of 55 and 40 yards from Wells.

NORTH SANPETE 16, UNION 3: The Hawks were able to chip away at the Cougars and secure the victory at home. Connor Jorgensen and Chance Clawson each rushed for a touchdown and Devin Palmer hit a field goal to seal the game.

MANTI 33, DELTA 0: Templars quarterback Kyle King threw four touchdown passes to lead Manti past Delta. King connected with receiver Travis Thompson on three touchdowns in the Templars' win.

JUAN DIEGO 46, JUDGE MEMORIAL 6: Juan Diego jumped on Judge early, scoring 33 points in the first quarter. The Soaring Eagle got it done on the ground, scoring eight rushing touchdowns. Tristan Tonozzi had two touchdowns while Hunter Easterly, Jackson Butler, Jayden Madry, Justice Brusatto and Matthew Mencia all reached the end zone for Juan Diego.

BEAVER 15, KANAB 14: Beaver's Ryker Albrecht ran in a 19-yard touchdown with 30 seconds remaining to lift the Beavers over Kanab in a shocking come-from-behind win. Albrecht scored two rushing touchdowns in the game.

MILFORD 50, WHITE PINE, NEV. 0: Milford scored early and often as its offense clicked on all cylinders against White Pine. The Tigers’ defense was also stellar, as they forced three turnovers and held their opponent to negative yards on the night.

SAN JUAN 47, MONTICELLO 0: San Juan scored within the first minute of the game on a 40-yard Shaw Nielson touchdown reception from Corbin Palmer. The quick strike would set the tone for a Bronco blowout. Palmer had four touchdowns while Porter Ivins had two TD receptions.

MILLARD 34, PAROWAN 24: Millard scored 20 points in the second quarter to take control of the game, defeating Parowan.

AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 49, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 25: Layton Christian scored 18 points in the fourth quarter but their comeback attempt fell short as American Leadership defeated Layton Christian in dominant fashion.

EVANSTON, WYO. 48, ALTAMONT 6: Altamont couldn’t come away with a win at Evanston, Wyoming.

BEAR LAKE, IDAHO 31, RICH 6: Jared Andersen hit Colton Meek for a 22-yard touchdown late in the third quarter that helped Rich get on the board, but it wasn't enough as they fell to Bear Lake.

NORTH SEVIER 53, GUNNISON VALLEY 14: Taylor Crane put on a dazzling performance for North Sevier, throwing seven touchdown passes in the Wolves’ win. Burke Mickelsen and Kody Christensen each caught two touchdowns while Fernando Elmer, Landan Gale and Riley Ogden each grabbed a TD reception. Crane also rushed for a touchdown.

DIXIE 27, LEGACY, NEV. 7: Reggie Graff threw two touchdowns, one to Myles Keenan and one to Tyson Miller, for Dixie. Graff also rushed for a touchdown, along with Westin Banuelos.