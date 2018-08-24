SALT LAKE CITY — The season couldn’t have started much better for the Utah volleyball team.

“(I’m) very pleased with the performance,” said head coach Beth Launiere after No. 19 Utah swept UC Irvine, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21, in the season-opening match at the Huntsman Center. “We came out ready and stayed pretty consistent. We’ve been working a lot on our first contact and our passing and those held up very well tonight. …(We’re) happy to get one under our belts.”

The Utes started strong and never really faltered against the visiting Anteaters. The Utes relied on performances from senior Lauga Gauta, who finished with a team-high 11 kills, and junior setter Bailey Choy, who led the team with 27 assists.

Brianna Doehrmann picked up 10 digs and freshman middle Phoebe Grace, playing in her first game at Utah, led the team with six blocks.

The Utes have had some injuries early in the season, and so it was especially satisfying that so many contributions came from the younger or more inexperienced players. In addition to Grace, four others made their first appearance in a match for the Utes — Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, Taylor Laugero, Kinga Winddisch and Megan Yett.

The Utes will play again Saturday with a match at noon against St. Mary’s and a contest at 7 p.m. where they will host Denver.

The Utes were eager to begin the season, especially senior middle blocker Berkeley Oblad, who had five kills in Friday’s win.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing how this team comes together,” she said on Wednesday. “This team has so much potential, so I’m just excited to see how we’re going to make it come out and work.”

She and Launiere said some early-season injuries had presented some challenges, but the attitude was positive and the effort was focused.

“Everyone wants the same thing,” Oblad said. “Everyone wants to work hard.”

Launiere said Oblad, who is one of two seniors, has stepped into a leadership role this season.

"She's got a lot of experience," Launiere said. "She's a player who knows exactly what has to happen, sees everything, and so her perspective and her vantage point is extremely important for the leadership of this team. Her leadership is very important to this team."

This season-opening tournament was important for the Utes as the Pac-12 promises to be as deep and as competitive as always.

"These matches are critical for us making the NCAA Tournament," she said. "We have to win matches outside the Pac-12."