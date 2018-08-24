Weber State volleyball opened its season at Notre Dame and fell in three sets with scores of 10-25, 23-25 and 11-25.

“We played a superior team tonight that beat us at the things that we have been working to get better at,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “We definitely did not bring proper effort mentally, physically or emotionally when it came to those things. I am disappointed about that effort, and we will need to be considerably better tomorrow.”

In the first set, Notre Dame jumped to an early 13-2 lead. After that, the Wildcats couldn’t get any footing, and the Fighting Irish came away with the first set win with a final score of 25-10.

Weber State found some momentum. Despite Notre Dame coming out with an 11-5 lead, Weber State battled back with a 12-4 run and took an 18-16 lead. The Fighting Irish scored three unanswered points to take back the lead. The final points of the game went back and forth, but Notre Dame eventually pulled out the 25-23 second set victory.

Weber State trailed two sets to none going into the break.

In the third set, Notre Dame came out with a 16-7 lead over Weber State, and the Wildcats couldn’t string together any efficient momentum to change the game. Notre Dame claimed the third and final set, 25-11.

Weber State was led by Megan Gneiting who had 10 kills off 20 attacks with only three errors for a .350 hitting percentage. Rylin Roberts put up impressive defensive efforts with 19 digs.

The Wildcats are now 0-1 on the season and have a doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 25, against Northern Kentucky and Toledo at Notre Dame.