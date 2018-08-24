MORGAN — South Summit’s offense typically garners most of the headlines, but in Friday’s showdown of No. 1 ranked teams at Morgan it was the defense that did most of the damage.

On a night when offensive penalties stalled numerous South Summit drives, the defense was steady all game forcing four turnovers and then getting a big three and out late in the game to secure a 20-14 victory over Morgan.

“We did good but those penalties just killed us. It seemed like every time we got a first down it would get called back and we’d have to restart the whole offense all over again, but we battled it out and came out with the win,” said South Summit running back Jared Dansie.

The senior scored two of South Summit’s three touchdowns, which all came in the first half as the Wildcats jumped out to a cozy 20-0 halftime lead.

Things got a bit scary late though as Morgan scored a pair of touchdowns two minutes a part to cut the deficit to 20-14 with 10:55 remaining. It couldn’t capitalize on all that momentum though as Morgan’s offense only ran three plays the rest of the game.

South Summit ran five minutes off the clock with a 14-play drive, and even when that drive stalled thanks to an interception by Morgan’s Zack Ferrin — his second of the game — the defense helped get the ball right forcing a quick three and out.

The Wildcat offense then sealed the game on a big third-and-14 conversion as Dansie hauled in a 29-yard pass from Kael Atkinson.

Dansie finished with 15 receptions for 169 yards to go along with 12 carries for 65 yards.

“Coach always says we’re going to take what they give us, so if somebody else is open we’re going to throw it there,” said Dansie.

The short routs to Dansie were open most of the game, and Atkinson was happy to throw his way as he finished the game with 235 passing yards.

Atkinson opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run with 4:11 left in the first quarter to give South Summit the 7-0 lead. Less than three minutes later Dansie scored on a 1-yard plunge of his own to stretch the lead to 14-0.

Morgan’s offense did a decent job moving the ball as well in the first half, but three drives ended in an interception in the first half along with a missed field goal.

Linebacker Hagen Miles accounted for two of those interceptions.

“Hagen Miles is the key to our defense. That’s the best performance I’ve seen out of a linebacker in 28 years,” said South Summit coach Mike Grajek.

The biggest play of the game came at the end of the half as Atkinson hit Dansie on a 21-yard TD pass in the front corner of the end zone with no time left on the clock for the 20-0 halftime lead.