"THE ATONING ONE," by Robert L. Millet, Deseret Book, $19.99, 192 pages (nf)

"The Atoning One" is a profound examination of the Savior and his infinite sacrifice, and well worth the time spent to read and ponder its many points.

Robert L. Millet is the former dean of religious education at Brigham Young University, as well as the author of many religious books aimed particularly at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "The Atoning One" is no exception, although anyone of Christian faith will find something within its pages to enhance their love and appreciation for the life and ministry of Jesus Christ.

The book begins with an introduction and discussion of events preceeding the birth and mortal ministry of Jesus Christ, and provides some background into why man needs a Savior. This is important, and provides vital information to readers who may not have a good understanding of the beliefs and teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A thorough read of "The Atoning One" provides an extensive study of grace. It also highlights differences between theologies of the Church of Jesus Christ and other Christian religions. Of note is the explanation that God's grace is not just his answer to the sins of men. Grace and the Savior's atoning sacrifice was never intended to be a backup plan; God's grace comes first.

"The Atoning One" reminds readers that this important subject is deserving of the utmost reverence and respect. In fact, those who do decide to spend time reading this book may find that their reverence, respect and love for their Savior Jesus Christ deepens along with their understanding of his infinite love and sacrifice for them.