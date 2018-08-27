"COMMITMENT TO THE COVENANT: Strengthening the Me, We and Thee of Marriage," by Debra Theobald McClendon and Richard J. McClendon, BYU Religious Studies Center and Deseret Book, $27.99, 448 pages (nf)

"Committment to the Covenant" seeks to provide insights, tips and sound advice that readers can apply in their own lives as they journey toward a celestial marriage.

Debra Theobald McClendon and Richard J. McClendon, husband and wife, weave together personal stories, sociological and psychological research and gospel principles of Jesus Christ in a three-prong approach: me (individuals), we (spouses working together), and finally thee (Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ).

One aspect that has made this book unique is the personal stories from both the authors' marriage and various clients from Debra McClendon's private practice interwoven throughout the narrative. The personal stories help make the book, which can be typified as information heavy, lighter and more relatable and practical.

One particular gem is the personal narratives of the McClendons' marriage. She had previously been married, divorced and was a single mom raising two daughters before she married Richard. He was a bachelor until his 40s when he married Debra. Together they had three more children.

Their unique perspective and personal experiences on marriage, divorce, creating a blended family and overcoming differences is what helps bring the information presented on a relatable and believable level, especially to those who may have been in, or currently are in, or grew up with parents who had a difficult marriage.

Debra McClendon currently works in private practice as a licensed therapist and is an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Psychology at BYU. Richard McClendon is an associate director of the office of Institutional Assessment and Analysis at Brigham Young University. Together they have five kids.