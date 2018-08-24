Tanner Mangum has a big door opened to him. He will get the chance to atone for a 4-7 season a year ago that simply historically went the wrong way.

That is the message sent by the release of BYU's depth chart entering the week for the season opener at Arizona next Saturday in Tucson. Mangum, the starter. It meets with the science of football to take advantage of his experience on the road as he finishes a fall camp in which he was pushed hard by true freshman Zach Wilson.

BYU could have gone either way with this one. And maybe things would work out just fine had it been Wilson. But there is a hunger by seniors in the hunt of bowl games and with this Arizona game on the road on national TV, BYU offensive coaches decided to tap into this and give Mangum the chance to kick off the season as the leader.

Bitter and awful is the taste in the mouths of BYU football players over last year's injury-plagued seven-game losing streak and non-bowl game season. It looks like Mangum will get to flush that out as soon as anybody is able on the squad.

I'm happy for Mangum. He's a good guy. He's had a very good summer and fall. Equally, there is great praise for Wilson, who came to BYU early out of Corner Canyon High School packed and loaded to fight for the starting job.

BYU benefited from this. Both Wilson and Mangum pushed each other so hard in the summer and fall camp that they won over their teammates. They believe in these guys. Now it's time to move forward.

"I've been in competition before," Mangum told reporters last week. "I'm used to competition and I welcome it. You want people to be at their best and you can't take any days off. You can't take any rep off because every play counts."

Now, it does count.

Mangum must make the most of it.

I think he will.

And if he does not, since the average number of games BYU QBs have played before getting hurt of late is about 4.5, then Wilson will be ready.