Wonder Woman — aka Kristie Howe, assistant principal at Eastlake Elementary School in South Jordan — and Superman — aka Tyrone Foster — dance between students during an assembly to promote the school's theme of “Be a SuperHero” on Friday. Every grade at the school has selected heroes within the community to spotlight in and outside of their classrooms each week, and school staff are hoping the "super” assembly will build character and kindness in students, which they can carry with them into the future.

