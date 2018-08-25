PROVO — Quarterback drama aside, BYU’s offense isn’t going anywhere if the passer is not protected.

Big graders are needed. Beefy, strong and smart big hogs who can execute are a premium this fall.

BYU’s offensive line has important expectations for the 2018 season. If that unit can battle and impose its will, be aggressive and physical and cut down mistakes like pre-snap penalties, it will go a long way to pushing forward the entire program.

The big challenge is replacing the interior of last year’s line, center Tejan Koroma, a four-year starter.

This should be one of the biggest advancements this season for BYU.

This is why when Kalani Sitake was made the head coach, he made the size and strength of his men in the trenches a priority. He wants to win and hear opponents complain about age, size and maturity of BYU linemen again.

How important is the 0-line? Well, LSU’s Jeff Grimes and his protégé’ Ryan Pugh came to Provo after the last season to jack it up.

Also, consider how protecting QB health is so critical. BYU quarterbacks have been pressured too much in recent seasons. Taysom Hill had four season-ending injuries. Riley Nelson had to sit out with broken ribs and a broken back. James Lark finished a bowl game with a hand ballooned to twice its normal size. Last year, Tanner Mangum had a high ankle sprain, then blew his Achilles tendon. His backup, Beau Hoge, hurt his foot and sat out the rest of the season with a concussion.

How close is Sitake to getting his hogs to where he wants them to be?

“I feel like we’re way further ahead than we’ve been,” said Sitake. “A guy like Thomas Shoaf played really underweight last year, and now he’s walking around at 300-plus. I feel like Grimey and Pugh got them going, but the weight room guys had a lot to do with that all across the board.”

Sitake said it is a matter of putting on “good weight” rather than just “fattening them up,” to increase their size. As a group, BYU’s offensive linemen have good height and reach, measurables coveted in linemen.

“That’s been the focus of what we’ve wanted to get done. You look at Austin Hoyt and he has great size, but it’s not just fat. I’m really pleased with all them. When we got here, most of them were 265 or 270, and the goal was to get them ready, but it would take a few years. We’ve brought in guys who are a little bulkier so we can have some good size.

“Even James Empey came back from his mission at 250, and now he’s walking around at 290. It comes after hard work with the strength and conditioning coaches and the weight room, but also our offensive coaches and the emphasis they’ve had."

Sitake said it is a plan that takes time.

“You can’t do it in just one year or even two. If you have a guy gain 50 pounds, it isn’t good to have it done in one year. That’s where we’ve seen the progress. A guy like Mo Langi has lost 100 pounds and can still lose some more. The point is to try and gain muscle to use on the football field.”

Among candidates to start are Jacob Jimenez (6-foot-5, 305), Tristen Hoge (6-5, 305), Austin Hoyt (6-8, 315), Chandon Herring (6-7, 302), Brady Christensen (6-6, 295) and Empey (6-4, 297) and Shoaf (6-5, 300).

All have put on muscle tissue, thickened themselves out on big frames.

Sitake said he is happy with how the offensive line has transformed over the past three years. He echoes that sentiment with defensive linemen also. It is now a matter of seeing how all of it matches up against someone other than teammates.

“We think we’re big and strong in the weight room and against one another, but how will all of that translate to going against a team like Arizona or other Power 5 teams on our schedule?”

In the opener at Arizona, there will be more answers, but one coach believes he’s seen enough to believe progress has been made.

“The proof will be in the pudding, and we need to win with physicality,” said assistant head coach Ed Lamb. “When I was here as a player with coach Norm Chow and LaVell Edwards, even though the passing game had concepts that were ahead of its time, we still won with physicality — bigger, older, stronger and more mature players.

“I’m sometimes not the guy to ask. I’m always optimistic. I feel our guys are big and strong and that we are going to win by being physical. I believe we are going to establish a run game and force defenses to overplay the run, and I think our rush defense will be very stout up the middle.”

Complaints about BYU’s older, more mature players?

Wouldn’t that be nice for a change?