MAGNA — Two people were arrested Friday after police say they fired at least one shot that went into the car of an innocent bystander, shattering the window.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near 2800 South and 9150 West, not far from Cyprus High School. Two males fired their guns for an unkonwn reason, but were not aiming at anyone or any structure, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

However, at least bullet hit a nearby car that was in motion, shattering a window, she said. No one was injured. The shooting prompted Cyprus High to shelter its students and employees in place.

Based on the description the driver gave, a couple of Unified police officers in Magna suspected they knew who was responsible and went to that house, Gray said. Two people were arrested there. A search warrant was being obtained to go through the house late Friday afternoon to collect evidence.