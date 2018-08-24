SANDY — More than 3,000 flags will fly in front of City Hall, 10000 Centennial Parkway, honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks as the Utah Healing Field continues a local tradition that began in 2002.

The 17th annual event, which runs Saturday, Sept. 8, through Wednesday, Sept. 12, will raise money to benefit Operation Underground Railroad, which rescues children enslaved by sex trafficking.

There will also be a special 9/11 ceremony on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed to help set up and take down the flags.

For more information, or to volunteer, go to healingfield.org/Utah.