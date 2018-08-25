Editor's note: This Cougars Insiders podcastwas recorded on Aug. 21.

Dick Harmon: Welcome to Cougar Insiders podcast. Today, we're going to talk about position battles on BYU's football team, (Kalani) Sitake's scrimmage insight, we'll have revelations from camp, things that have stood out in our minds. We've got Brandon Gurney's bold prediction, which he should have done next week, but he's gonna do today. And then the last thoughts that we have on the Merril Hoge situation from last week.

DH: First off, we're gonna be talking about depth chart issues and competition that's going on. And one of the things that happened at Monday's practice, we went up there, we had a little bit of availability and I was very impressed with all of the quarterbacks. Usually the quarterback race is so important at BYU, and this is no exception. Lot of drama going on, neck to neck with Tanner (Mangum) and with Zach Wilson. Had an opportunity to talk to both of them the last few days, but I was impressed with the way these guys were throwing the ball — on time with a lot of velocity, great timing with the receivers, they all look good and I'm talking about every one of them, not just Zach and Tanner, but Jaren Hall and, Jeff, we saw a lot of Joe Critchlow too.

JC: Yeah, all four of them got some reps yesterday that we saw, and I think yesterday's practice is probably the crispest we've seen this group so far. A lot of guys got opportunity to throw and they look pretty comfortable and confident, like you said. Tanner in particular I thought looked really good — better than he has in previous availability time that we've seen. So yeah, I mean it's gonna be I think down to the wire as far as what we go with where we see a quarterback battle between Zach and Tanner.

DH: Let's go down a little bit about the competition that we see on the offensive side of the ball. Jeff to me, just for the things that I've seen, a lot of competition with wide receivers and tight ends and the offensive line. They could start two redshirt freshmen.

JC: Yeah, you look at — one thing I was noticing yesterday as they were kind of doing the 11 on 11 stuff was there's a lot of mixing and matching, a lot of different guys playing different positions. It’s hard to get a handle on who the actual starters are and things like that. But one thing I'd like to talk about a little bit is kind of some of the competition battles. One is at center. You've got James Empey and Jacob Jiminez kind of battling there at center. It'll be interesting — they both got reps yesterday. Not sure who has the lead there, the leg up there, but both maybe. …

DH: Jiminez is just coming off a real serious injury last year. And Empey redshirted.

JC: Yeah. So kind of some inexperience — they're trying to replace a guy like Tejan Koroma, who was a fixture there for four years. And then the other spots on the O-line you see a lot of guys playing different roles and playing different positions. Tristen Hodge was a center in high school, an All-American center in high school and now it looks like he's kind of going to lock down that right guard spot. But then you have the tackles. I think Brady Christensen, there's a guy that's really impressive.

DH: He's a big guy; he has a big body.

JC: He does. He was playing some left tackle yesterday, and I think the coaches are really high on him, I think he's got a good upside. Austin Hoyt I think will play that other tackle.

DH: They say Austin has probably put on more of an NFL body shaping — reshaping — of anybody on the team.

JC: Yeah, he does look different from that standpoint. And then the guard position. I mean at the other guard position, you have Chandon Herring. Thomas Shoaf has a lot of experience at tackle from last year but he can also play guard. So a lot of movement there, and I think that's what offensive line coach Ryan Pugh wants to do is get all these guys where they can play multiple positions., be versatile, and they can kind of shift if they need to, responsibilities and roles.

DH: Do you think Ryan Pugh is doing this also? He's trying to engage 10 guys for five positions and keep them interested. Keep the competition high. Keep them hungry. Keep them eager. Making them feel like they all have ownership of this, that they could play at any time. Have you seen that?

JC: Oh, absolutely. And I think the other thing too is offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, and Ryan Pugh, they’re going to put a lot on this offensive line. I mean we've heard Jeff Grimes talk about how they're the tip of the spear. Everything starts and ends with them. And I think those guys are hungry for that. But in order to do that you need a lot of bodies, whether there's injuries or some sort of breakdown, you need to have guys that are ready to go and man those positions right off the bat.

DH: What about running back? We think that Squally Canada is going to be the guy, but Zach Katoa has been pushing him, and then you've got Beau Hoge.

JC: Now if you talk to Jeff Grimes, I mean, he said that it would be nice to have a workhorse running back, but he's also had situations where you have kind of by committee, and he wasn't sure as of after the last scrimmage on Thursday what exactly the situation is. Of course they want a guy to emerge as the best thing, but right now you’ve got some options, like you said, with Zach Katoa and Squally Canada and Beau Hoge now that he's moved over to running back, although he's been injured, we haven't seen him the last week or so. But he will be available for the first game. But they’ve got a lot of bodies there. It will be interesting to see if someone does emerge, becomes that workhorse.

DH: So we’ll talk about the tight ends a little bit later in the show. But the receivers. I just want to get your take on this. Tell me if I'm wrong, Jeff. I think they've got twice as much talent on the receiver corps that they did last year.

JC: Yeah, and I think a lot of that is attributed to the experience that they have. I mean, you look at last year — one of the big storylines of last fall camp a year ago was, who are the playmakers? Who are these guys going to be? And the answer always was well one of them has to emerge, and frankly no one really did, as we know throughout the season. This year, and we've talked about this before, but Dylan Collie has made a real impact. I mean just his experience, the swagger he carries himself with, being a Collie, I think that's really helped. Micah Simon, I think has made a big jump, Talon Shumway, Neil Pau’u — I mean those guys look different, much different than they did a year ago. You can tell. You can tell they've been through some battles, they’ve got experience and now's the time for them to perform.

DH: Brandon Gurney on the defensive side. Zayne Anderson, at least to me, looks very impressive and he's replacing the guy that we saw on TV with the 49ers, Fred Warner, who had a very good game the other day. But Zayne Anderson.

BG: Yeah, he looks really good, it was a good move. A lot of moving parts on defense, and I think it's going to continue to move because how many times have you guys covered this team and the biggest concern going into this season was at cornerback? Most years? Yeah?

DH: Yes.

JC: Oh absolutely.

BG: Anyway, I broke down the cornerbacks and there's a lot of question marks. But what makes it different this year you have Troy Warner and Dayan Ghanwoloku — they're starting to say more and more, "Yeah we can move those guys back." And it’s becoming — I don't know if it’s likely, but what cornerbacks have really stood out to you? Chris Wilcox is having a good camp, but is he really the guy that you're going to hang your hat on? And then opposite him is Michael Shelton, who has his own limitations, just being so undersized and whatnot. Beyond that there's not a lot of depth at cornerback at all. It seems like most years at BYU where you're just having guys that you're just hoping can play that you're putting out there. Chris Wilcox, if he can just make plays on the dang ball. Because he's there every time and he fully admits it — I mean I talked to him for five minutes about it yesterday. Just turning around and it's hard. It's not an easy thing. People are like, "Well, why doesn’t he just turn around." It's not easy. I mean, you're just shadowing this guy. You're focusing on your technique and all that, and just that concept of just making a play. …

DH: It's not a question that he's an athlete, because he is. It’s not a question of speed, because he has that — it's more about football, just playing football.

BG: Absolutely. And confidence and just remaining calm. That's the big word that Jernaro Gilford used and what he used — just stay calm. Just have that attitude where if it happens, it happens; if it doesn't, it doesn't. But I think cornerback’s very interesting. It's not going to be a good sign if we see Troy Warner playing there again, and much less Dayan Ghanwoloku, but I anticipate at least one of those guys is going to end up playing cornerback because I think it's the necessity at this point.

DH: You know, Brandon, one of the things I really admire in you is that you really nail down the pronunciation of these Polynesian players. You hardly ever say them wrong. I grew up in Tonga, I lived there for four years, and I have trouble with some of the Samoan and Tongan names, but you nail it almost all the time.

BG: Wow, well thank you, Dick. Is Ghanwoloku a Polynesian name?

DH: No, but you got that one down. That's from Nigeria or whatever? Liberia? You know, you do. So let's get in the thick of the Poly names — let's go defensive line. What kind of battles have we got going there?

BG: Defensive tackle is interesting. You have a lot of bodies and you've seen some movement. A guy whose name you're hearing is Bracken El-Bakri. Not a guy that most people peg to be on the two-deep, maybe three-deep. …

DH: That’s Iranian though, isn’t it?

BG: Yeah, that's Iranian. Yeah, he's an Iranian guy. So yeah, he's making some good moves, but I think the most significant move is we're seeing Tevita Mo’unga on the roster. It looks like he's going to come back, which is going to be a big boost to this line.

DH: Huge boost to the defensive line.

BG: Big, big things from that. And they moved Keanu Saleapaga to offensive line, which I think is a necessity. When you have that many defensive tackles, some of these guys have to move. He has a good skill set, and from what I understand he's impressed his first few days playing offensive line. A guy who was a pretty big recruit out of Southern California, a guy who had the option to go to USC and chose BYU. So we'll see if that guy can make some moves going forward. Probably not this year, but in the coming years that could be some movement. But yeah, Tevita Mo’unga is big.

DH: True or false. Tell me if I'm wrong. There is more depth and more talent on this defensive line than they had last year.

BG: At defensive tackle, certainly. Absolutely. On defensive end, I think Corbin (Kaufusi) is going to make some big strides, and the guy I like is the guy from Las Vegas, it’s escaping me his name right now, but …

DH: While you're thinking about it, Devin Kaufusi — you know every time we're turning around he's making plays and people are mentioning his name and a lot of people weren't counting on him — he was injured at Timpview High School, wasn't able to do a lot his senior year, but you know he's getting after the quarterback, he's showing some speed. Have you remembered the guy’s name yet?

BG: Trajan Pili

DH: OK, go ahead.

BG: He’s the guy everyone forgets about — I forgot about him. Everyone wants the new defensive end to start, but he's the guy. He was the guy at the outset of fall camp and he's still there. He's making plays, he’s a solid player. So I think it's an intriguing position. Then you have guys like Uriah Leiataua — I'm not confident with that pronunciation — but the kid from Compton (California). Big recruit, decommitted from Stanford at the last moment to come to BYU. There's just a lot of guys. A lot of guys, and I think we're going to be rotating these guys frequently and we're going to see a lot of them. And to me that's why cornerback’s a more pronounced concern, because they can just shuttle these guys in and out and just see what happens and whatnot. Cornerback, they're gonna depend largely on just two guys, right, and maybe not shuttle them in and out as much, and I think it's a concern. I think it's becoming more and more of a concern every day — just these cornerbacks and whether you can depend on them.

DH: There are a lot of things yet to be determined with the lineup with the depth chart. We had a chance to listen to Kalani Sitake as he talked to the media. Here's a portion of that — what he saw out of scrimmage:

BG: What did you think of the scrimmage?

Kalani Sitake: Good scrimmage, a lot of live work. I think afterwards we had about six sacks and forced three fumbles and recovered two. And so I’m really pleased with how the defense compared to the first scrimmage. I said that from the beginning, you know, not a lot of laughter last scrimmage. They did really good with the running game. I mean, I think I saw it as like a kind of half and half day on both offense and defense but yeah, same stuff. Don't know if we saw enough separation from the quarterback position because I know that’s the next question.

BG: How about the running back position — is anybody separating himself?

KS: Um, well. I mean, I think Squally was obviously taking the first reps. And I think Lopini (Katoa) had a really good day. And then you know, Tyler (Allgeier) did some really good things as a running back there, and Riley (Burt) did some great things. So we're just going to let them compete a little bit and see how it shapes up in the next week.

BG: How important is this week specifically in shaping up your depth chart, not just at the running back but at quarterback position?

KS: It’s more important for us to get our guys — I mean, our guys are still going through their bumps and bruises right now. So we'll get them healthy and then see how well it goes into Arizona week.

BG: How much more time do you think you need to determine the starter?

KS: Well, we got to do it before the first game. So — that’d be nice, right?

It can't be a coin toss, so we'd like to get it done as soon as possible. I think our guys have got to get used to who our starters are. I think in order for us to get that done right, I think if we want to be prepared, the goal would probably be a week before.

BG: So Monday of?

KS: That’d be nice. But I can’t make any promises. We’ll see. I’ll let Grimey and those guys tell you the deal on that. But for the most part, in most of the positions we’d like to have that set at least by that time.

DH: Let's talk about one of the most intriguing things or revelations that we've had so far in camp. And to me, I think it's the overall atmosphere, energy and passion that Jeff Grimes has brought along, with the help of Kalani, to just try to change the culture of what's going on. These players are excited to play, they're excited to practice and as you talk to them, you know, it's a little bit different — I think every camp’s that way probably in the fall, Jeff, but it seems in this camp that level has been increased at least two or threefold to me.

JC: Yeah, and I think guys have really bought into what Jeff Grimes wants to do and the whole offense and there's just a lot of unity there and a lot of excitement, a lot of optimism on what they can do and so you can tell that when you go to these practices and you see these things like that.

DH: What's the big revelation that you've seen? That was mine.

JC: So yeah, there's a few things. One, the tight ends. I mean, we know they've got bodies there but seeing Moroni (Laulu-Pututau) back is huge. That's something that this team missed last year — they have that. Dallin Holker has been a kid that has really impressed me. True freshman. Every time we've gone out and watched he's made plays and he looks the part. I mean he's kind of like Zach Wilson — you wouldn't look at him and think he's a true freshman. And then a couple of other things; one, Zayne Anderson has been really impressive to me. It’s a big question mark, like you said earlier, that flash linebacker spot, replacing a guy like Fred Warner, who’s now in the NFL, and he's really been impressive with his speed and making plays. And then one thing that not necessarily is a surprise, but something I think is flying way under the radar is Skyler Southam. He’s a place-kicker, was All-American at Wasatch High and he's been on a mission. So I think a lot of people have kind of forgotten about him. And we haven't been able to see a whole lot of him. But from the reports I get from people I talked to, he's a guy that's going to be able to kick a long field goal. That's a weapon that BYU has not had in a while.

DH: That’s a game-changer, especially on kickoffs.

JC: Exactly. So you know, I think that's some of the — we don't talk a lot about that, but it's going to end up being a big part of the season I think,

DH: Brandon Gurney, you're full of revelations all the time. Give us one.

BG: Identity was a big discussion about the offense all last year. And that’s not a discussion you want to have during the season. How many times was Kalani asked that, right? This offense seems to have an identity, they seem to understand what they are and what they're doing and what they're going to be about, much more so than at any time last year. And I think that's due to Jeff Grimes. He has a mindset, he's been around, he's tried different things and all that. And players are responding to that. I think just the identity, just knowing how things work, how things are supposed to work offensively, is going to be a big leap forward for this. I still have questions about just the overall talent level, just the guys making plays. I think there might be some deficiencies there. I think running back’s kind of a scary position as well. I don't know if he just had that lead dog that can really — you talked about this — can be running back by committee, but I just think with this identity I think you're gonna see some strides because the offense sees what it's supposed to be and they know what the work’s about. So I think that's going to become relevant during the season.

DH: Let's talk about the rest of the story. Things that don't make it into our stories or columns or features or some of our interviews, but things that we've learned. Brandon, we had the situation take place with a certain athlete at Juan Diego High School. Could you break that down? And I know you'll pronounce his name, right so go ahead.

BG: I thought you're gonna go with the Merril Hoge thing. But no, Chinoso Opara — kind of a shocker. Yeah, you just thought this kid was just going to come in — kind of a big recruited guy that Utah came on to late. A really intriguing guy, but next thing we know, he's at Weber State. And you really don't know what goes on with issues like that. Whether it's an admissions thing or what is it. But just him being at Weber State is kind of a shock, kind of a disappointment because this kid had a lot of potential — potential that you weren't gonna see for a while just because he's so raw, but yeah, that's a disappointing loss. I would like to see what this kid could have done.

DH: Well Kalani was asked about that. Could you give us a report on what he said?

BG: Very general. He seemed to indicate it was an admissions thing. That's probably as specific as Kalani would ever get with those issues. I wish the kid the best.

DH: That goes along with the theme that we've talked about here on our podcast before is that Kalani is looking at things and some of it’s out of his hands, some of it's not. But if they can't matriculate here at BYU, they're asking them to be passed on. Jeff?

JC: Yeah. Kalani is in a situation where he can't take chances. I mean, he's got to get guys that want to be here, that are bought in and they can follow the Honor Code, do all those things. And that's what we're seeing — we're seeing some attrition but we're also seeing guys really, you know, being all in and trying to make this program the way Kalani wants it to be.

BG: I can just picture Bronco Mendenhall, who I know listens to our podcast, just laughing to himself, yeah, yeah, now they know. …

DH: It is a fact that Bronco asked for certain things and then he was denied those things. It was frustrating for him. Let's get on to the recruiting trail and Brandon Gurney, you seem to see a lot of high school games and you see so many you go cross-eyed. What’d you learn this last weekend?

BG: I really like Michael Daley from Lone Peak. I was able to cover Lone Peak-Herriman, and Michael Daley was crashing down — Herriman has a really good offensive line and they couldn't do anything. Lone Peak’s generally not known for its line play, but Michael Daley was wreaking havoc all day long. On that front he looked really good. I think he's going to be a good recruit — plays defensive end. And then on the opposite side you had Blake Freeland, a guy who signed as a quarterback, because he was playing quarterback for some reason. He’s a 6-foot-8 kid. But he's not gonna play quarterback. He's an athlete, he's a guy that was playing tight end — he was actually punting, if you could believe that, for some of it. And he's an intriguing athlete. I think ultimately he's probably gonna end up playing offensive tackle. I think that's what they kind of have him earmarked for, but I like guys like that. I like athletes that become offensive linemen. I think that's a really good transition, and you get really good offensive linemen out of that. And another kid I really liked was Noah Sewell. This is my first time seeing him. Not a kid who's committed to BYU — a kid playing for Orem. He really jumped out at me during that Orem-Bingham game. BYU is still in the mix — his mom works for BYU. That's why he transferred up to Orem from Desert Hills. Really good athlete, holy cow. Linebacker, maybe even a running back. He's a guy to watch. Four-star prospect, recruited by everyone. If BYU can land a guy like that, that'd be a big thing.

DH: I know it's a week old, guys, but we need to talk about Merril Hoge, Beau Hoge, the thing that blew up last week, had a news cycle of about 48 hours. You don't get it very often that an ESPN commentator and all-pro NFL player goes on BYUtv and blasts BYU’s coaching staff for the handling of his son — changing him from a quarterback to a running back. Jeff, will this have lasting implications on this team or the players or coaches?

JC: I don't think so, because of the way Beau handled it. To his credit, when that whole thing blew up, and I listened to it live, I was shocked.

DH: I don't think it was Merril being his normal self.

JC: No, I mean, I’ve talked to Merril several times. And you know, it's just — I was like, where's this coming from? This is so bizarre. And I wondered how long the story would continue. And it could have gone on for a long time. But that night, Beau put out a tweet and basically put everything to rest — told everyone that he's committed to BYU, he loves BYU. He loves his dad, his dad loves him. So the way he handled it was really, really good. I think the best way for this thing to all go away is for Beau to come out and be a very, very good running back. And I think he's got the potential. His dad was a very good running back and I think from what we have seen, from people we’ve talked to, I think the plan is to use Beau in a lot of different ways, not just running back. I think we're gonna see him at a slot, I think we're going to see him catching passes, I think he's a very good blocker. So I think he's gonna have a very expanded role in this offense and could kind of be an X factor.

DH: This reminds me, back in 1980, a kid that was recruited along with Jim McMahon at Roy High School when he was at Springville High School — Scott Phillips. And Scott Phillips was asked to change to running back. He was a quarterback in high school, a very good running quarterback. He ended up playing running back and he led the conference, the WAC conference, in receiving in 1980. Great career switch for him.

Let's go to the final word. Let's see what we got — for me, I need to repent. I need to say I'm sorry. In the middle of the summer, I wrote the tight end position had a lot of question marks too, it just didn't seem like the experience that they could rely on it. There was so much to overcome. But I'm telling you that having seen with my own eyes, as you mentioned before, Jeff, Dallin Holker from Lehi is the real deal. He's a potential NFL player incarnate as a freshman right now and I have to say that I was wrong. But back in the summer I could have been right because there were question marks. But to me and my eyes and what I've seen there is no more question mark there. Your final word, Jeff Call.

JC: One thing I'd like to talk about is this new kickoff rule. So basically starting this year on a kickoff, you can fair catch it. And it's gonna be really fascinating to see the kind of strategies and things that come out of this. You know, obviously the reason, the impetus behind this is to cut down on the number of kickoffs and therefore cutting down the number of potential injuries. I unofficially call it the Brayden El-Bakri rule because we remember what happened last year at San Jose State where he kind of destroyed that kick returner.

DH: He de-cleated him. Should never have got up off the turf.

JC: Yeah, it was an amazing thing to watch. But, so you know, in light of trying to keep the game safer, get the game safer we’re going to see this. And again, it's going to be interesting, I've heard of some coaches talking about maybe throwing a bunch of receivers out there and just automatically getting a fair catch just to guarantee — you get the ball at the 25-yard line when you do that. Then I've also heard of other coaches talking about, you know, we're still going to be aggressive and other coaches might try to squib the ball, make it kind of take funny bounces and force a team to take it and see what happens. So it's gonna be really interesting to see how teams approach this coming up this season.

DH: Brandon Gurney, final word.

BG: This season rests on the first two games of the season. And I know that's probably irresponsible to say and all that, but when it’s front-loaded like BYU is and coaches feel that, because that's why they're practicing. That's why they're doing game situations — they have to hit the ground running more so than any other team probably in the entire country because September's going to dictate how the season goes. First two games — Arizona, Cal. They go 2-0 man, they might make some noise, good things might happen. They go 1-1, that saves the season, bowl eligible. They go 0-2 it's going to come off the rails. I'm telling you. I hate to give that hot of a take, but man if they go 0-2 and they lose those, what do they have after those first two games? You're gonna reel me back, Dick.

DH: Brandon, our prognostications are next week.

BG: Well I’m teasing it right now. The first two games — I'm not giving any prognostications — but if this team goes 0-2 out of the gates and then they got Wisconsin the next week, it could get ugly. The season hinges more so on these first two games than at any time I've covered this.

DH: We’ll pick that up next week when you …

BG: I'm sorry for jumping ahead.

DH: No, that's what's fun about it. We're coming to you from Thanksgiving Point. This is the Cougar Insiders podcast. We invite you to subscribe wherever you do, and wherever you can find it, download it, be a part of it. For Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney, this is Dick Harmon. Thanks for joining us.