SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police responded en masse to what they thought was an active shooter at the International Center on Friday.

But now they're investigating if it was actually a swatting prank.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, Salt Lake police received a call from someone out of state who claimed he was contacted by an employee at the International Center, near 5600 West and 600 North, stating there was a possible active shooter, said Salt Lake police detective Keith Horrocks.

But when officers arrived at the building, the discovered "no emergency of any sort," he said.

Officers meticulously cleared the building room by room as a precaution. But as of 3:30 p.m. had found no evidence of something wrong.

"Swatting" is when a person makes a 911 call to report a false crime, usually of an extremely violent nature, with the intent of getting a SWAT team to respond. The caller is able to manipulate computers and other technology to make it appear that the call is coming from a certain address, even though the caller may actually be in another state or even another country.