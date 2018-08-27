SALT LAKE CITY — Giraffe part sales are booming in the United States, but groups are trying to shut it down.

A new report from the Humane Society of the United States found that more than 40,000 giraffe parts were imported into the United States from 2006 to 2016.

Giraffe parts are made into pillows, boots, knife handles, and, yes, even Bible covers.

Though selling giraffe parts is legal, the organization’s report says that the country needs restrictions to protect giraffes.

In fact, the group has called for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to add giraffes as an endangered species.

Adam Peyman, manager of wildlife programs and operations for Humane Society International, told The New York Times that the group issued the report “to ramp up the pressure and show the public the true nature of the giraffe trade in the U.S., and show the administration that the public loves giraffes and really wants their government to take action to protect this animal.”

Hunting is often a key way that giraffe parts arrive in the U.S. It adds additional pressures on the species, leading them closer to extinction, The New York Times reported.

“We can’t afford any additional pressure amidst what experts have dubbed the silent extinction,” he said. “These are products that most people wouldn’t be interested in, but I think it’s important to raise awareness among the public to the fact that these things are sold across the country.”

Last year, the Trump administration announced it would overturn a ban on imports of African elephant and lion trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia, according to The Hill.

The administration walked back that decision after backlash.

However, the FWS said it would begin approving permits on a case-by-case basis, The Hill reported.