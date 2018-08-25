I hear about the crackdown on motorists for not stopping for pedestrians at crosswalks, and the main reason is that motorists don't stop because the drivers are distracted by their phones. Why not use technology to help solve this problem?

You've seen those double signs — the speed limit sign below the sign that blinks your speed — why not set up special signs using the same radar technology? If you are not slowing down approaching the pedestrian crosswalk, the upper sign will cause a special screen to flash red and it will read, "You are approaching a crosswalk, put down that phone." The driver's phone will buzz as well.

Is there technology that picks up the GPS of cellphones? If you are within a few feet of a crosswalk, and your phone is in use, it will also cause the sign to blink, post the same message and the phone will buzz at the same time. Google Maps tech people could program this capability.

You could combine both the speed radar system with the GPS idea and then you can greatly reduce pedestrian injuries and save lives.

David Thelen

Ogden