Our community recently changed garbage and recycling service providers. Service is paid monthly by those using this service. The garbage pickup has restrictions based on safety and environmental concerns. There are restrictions on the recycling pickup. These are based on profits.

I am required to pay for both pickup services. It also appears that I pay for inspectors who have the responsibility of finding violations of the recycling restrictions.

There are companies that pay me to recycle paper, steel and aluminum cans and other recycle materials. If I don’t bring them anything, they don’t pay me anything.

The recycling service will stop pickup after three restriction violations. I believe they will continue to be paid by the city. Would it be more profitable to take fees from violators rather than actually picking up and sorting the materials?

Maybe they could streamline the process to reach the bottom line and ask for paper only. Paper money.

Steven Shore

West Valley City