SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden’s annual full bulb and native plant sale fundraiser is set for Friday, Sept. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 29.

During the sale, which runs from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, gardeners will find spring flowering bulbs, organic garlic bulbs, native and water-wise plants, ornamental grasses, flowering perennials and more.

All plant sale purchases are final. Red Butte members may attend the sale for free, but members of the public will have the pay for admission.

The sale will take place at Red Butte Garden Courtyard, 300 Wakara Way. For more information, log on to redbuttegarden.org.