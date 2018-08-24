WEST VALLEY CITY — A woman who has been documenting months of alleged abuse by her boyfriend finally went to police after she was handcuffed and put into a closet.

Now the boyfriend faces 24 potential criminal charges.

Chance James Hayes-Carlsen, 23, of West Valley City, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of kidnapping, aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, stalking, four counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, three counts of criminal mischief, damaging a cellphone, nine counts of electronic communication harassment, two counts of assault, aggravated assault and aggravated assault targeting law enforcement.

On Aug. 7, a 22-year-old woman reported to West Valley police that she had been "severely beaten by her cohabitant boyfriend," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

"(She) stated that Chance punched her in the face multiple times in their bedroom with a closed fist," before putting his hand over her mouth for two minutes, the report states.

He then handcuffed her hands behind her back and pushed her into a closet while he answered a knock at the door, according to the report. At the door was Hayes-Carlsen's 5-year-old son who asked his father if he and his girlfriend had been "fighting again."

After being released, the woman took photos of her injuries.

"The photos show bruises and scratches on her face and neck, including a black eye and scratch marks inside her mouth. When (she) reported this incident, injuries including bruising on her face and neck were observed, as well as injuries to both of her wrists and scratches inside her mouth," the report states.

But after reporting that incident to police, the woman showed investigators pictures and text messages she had been collecting for more than a year documenting alleged abuse.

In January 2017, after the woman had moved out to live with her father, Hayes-Carlsen sent her threatening text messages while allegedly standing outside her father's house, police say.

In February 2018, the woman took pictures of herself that showed "a bloody mouth and obvious injuries to her lips. (She) stated that Chance was mad at her because she refused to watch (his son) so he hit, kicked and choked (her)," according to the report.

In March, Hayes-Carlsen allegedly punched and kicked her, then knocked her unconscious by hitting her in the back of the head twice, the report states. In April, Hayes-Carlsen allegedly hit the woman in the head with a glass vase, knocking her out.

In May, Hayes-Carlsen allegedly "threw a handheld blowtorch at her. In June, he allegedly sent her messages on Facebook threatening to beat her, destroy her car. According to the report, one message said: "Test me you just woke up my demon and now he wants to play. Ya your in for hell huh."

In July, Hayes-Carlsen allegedly sent the woman a series of vulgar and threatening messages when she told him she did not want to be with him.

"(She) had been trying to leave Chance for some time but he did want to let her go. (She) explained that whenever she got these kinds of messages from Chance she was going to get hurt by him later on," the report states.

Other messages that month included alleged threats to tie her up "and you will never leave again," according to the report. "(She) said that she got this message because she said, 'Love you, instead of 'I love you.'"

Police interviewed Hayes-Carlsen on Tuesday. He denied many of the allegations and claimed the injures in the many photos were self-inflicted. No formal charges have been filed against him.

In 2013, Hayes-Carlsen pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related assault during a plea in abeyance.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.