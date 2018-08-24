SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive State’s capital city will host representatives from more than 300 nongovernmental organizations representing more than 80 countries during the 68th United Nations Department of Public Information NGO Conference in 2019.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski made the announcement Thursday during the closing event of this year’s conference at U.N. headquarters in New York, where she highlighted Salt Lake City’s Climate Positive Plan, a path to transition to 100 percent clean energy by 2032 and reduce carbon output 80 percent by 2040.

She then encouraged the U.N. to make the organization’s Sustainability Goal 11 the focus of the 2019 conference. Goal 11 lays out a series of targets for cities to reach by 2030, including access to safe and affordable housing, transportation, and green and public spaces. It also encourages cities to adopt and implement plans to reduce the environmental impact of cities, particularly air quality.

The conference, which attracts between 2,000 and 4,000 participants, is traditionally held in New York but has recently been hosted in Melbourne, Australia; Paris; Mexico City; and Bonn, Germany. The 2019 conference will be the first time the event is held in the United States outside of New York.

Each conference focuses on a different U.N. topic of interest related to the work of civil society and nongovernmental organizations. It is expected to take place in late August with events hosted at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

“As a city committed to being inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable, it is an honor to be the first U.S. host city of the UN-DPI NGO Conference outside of New York,” Biskupski said in a statement. “I can think of no better time and no better place than Salt Lake City, for the U.N. and the world’s NGOs to expand awareness in this country of sustainable development goals and the value of global unity.”