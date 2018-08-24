SALT LAKE CITY — A new survey from ad agency Moosylvania discovered the favorite brands of millennial consumers.

And the results are surprising, according to Business Insider.

The survey asked more than 1,500 millennials — who are 16 to 36 years old — to identify their favorite brands.

"Ultimately, the functionality of how the brand serves the consumer seems to win out," Norty Cohen, CEO of Moosylvania, said in a statement.

On a list of the top 100 brands, Dollar Tree checked in at No. 100.

Apple topped the entire list, ahead of Target, Nike, Sony and Samsung.

So why Apple?

“Apple has a fanatical following, and many of its customers are millennials. The company's iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, and Apple Watches are wildly popular,” according to Business Insider.

Last year, YouGov BrandIndex released its reporton millennials’ favorite brands. Facebook topped the entire list, ahead of Netflix, H-E-B (a Texas grocery chain), Walmart and Victoria’s Secret.

Apple did not make the top 10 on that list.

However, Facebook, Netflix, YouTube, Snapchat and Amazon all appeared in the top 10, showing millennials’ favoritism toward tech companies, AdWeek reported.

“One way I can interpret that data is those are brands making life easier; some would say better,” said YouGov CEO Ted Marzilli. “If those brands rank highly among millennials in generating WOM, they fulfill an important need in people’s lives. What comes to mind for me is that it makes life easier or facilitates connectedness, or being able to purchase or share things.”