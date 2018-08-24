In the annual Mountain West cross-country coaches' preseason poll, Utah State's women's team was picked third with 78 points, as announced on Thursday by the conference office. It's the highest the Aggie women have been picked to finish since joining the league. USU's men's team was picked to finish fourth with 31 points.

"That's where we finished last season, but both teams will do their best to improve on those finishes and surpass where we are picked to finish this year," said head coach Artie Gulden.

On the women's side, New Mexico, the 10-time defending MW champions, nearly swept the first-place votes, gathering nine of the 11 for 99 points to be picked first. Boise State was picked second with the two remaining first-place votes to earn 92 points. Air Force was picked fourth with 67 points, while Nevada and San José State were tied for fifth with 59 points. Colorado State and Wyoming were picked next with 55 and 39 points, respectively, while UNLV, Fresno State and San Diego State round out the preseason poll with 21, 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Colorado State, the 2017 MW champ, was picked first in the men's poll with 46 points and four first-place votes. Boise State (three points) and Air Force (one point) earned the remaining four first-place votes and took second and third in the poll with 44 and 39 points, respectively. New Mexico and Wyoming were picked tied for fifth with 22 points, while San José State and Fresno State round out the preseason poll with 13 and seven points, respectively.

The Aggie women return seven of the nine runners from last year's MW Championships, including senior Alyssa Snyder, who led the way for the Aggie women last season as she placed 25th with a time of 20:03.39 at the NCAA Division I Championships to earn All-American honors. She became just the second Utah State runner on the women's side to garner All-American honors, joining Alissa Nicodemus, who placed 14th at the 1992 national championships. Joining Snyder with all-conference honors were seniors Tylee Skinner and Kashley Carter, who each earned second-team all-MW accolades as they finished in 10th and 13th place with times of 21:19.67 and 21:22.02, respectively. That trio will anchor the women in 2018.

The men's squad returns eight runners from last season from last year's MW Championships, highlighted by junior James Withers, who finished 16th at the Mountain West Championships with a time of 24:33.41.

The Aggies open their season by hosting the Sagebrush Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course. The men's race starts at 9:30 a.m., and the women follow at 10:15 a.m. Utah State will also host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial on Friday, Oct. 5.