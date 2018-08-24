PROVO — Utah County’s weed division will use helicopters to treat phragmites and other invasive weeds along the Utah Lake shoreline in September.

The treatments, which are being conducted in partnership with the Utah Lake Commission, Utah Department of Natural Resources and Utah Department of Agriculture, will be applied from Saratoga Springs to Provo Bay.

Regular updates on the location of treatment teams will be posted to the Utah Lake Commission Facebook page and on the Utah Lake Twitter account. The division recommends people avoid the areas being treated.

Phragmites, an invasive reed that can grow upward of 20 feet tall, grow in dense thickets that displace native vegetation, alter hydrology, block sunlight from reaching the water and displace native wildlife.

The second stage of treatment — conducted during the winter — will include Marsh Master machines crushing and mowing the treated phragmites to speed the process of decomposition as lake levels rise during the spring runoff.

This stage usually occurs during the winter months (December to March), when the ground is frozen, but the amphibious machines can work year round.

Both of treatments will only occur along the shoreline and will not encroach on buildings, livestock, people or grass lawns.

Phragmites have been treated at Utah Lake since 2011.