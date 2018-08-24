SALT LAKE CITY — The 43rd annual Greek Festival — a three-day cultural celebration — will take place Friday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 9.

The event will be held adjacent to the Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral, 279 S. 300 West. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to delicious Greek food and desserts, the festival will feature children's rides and performances by Greek youth dancers as well as tours of the cathedral and Hellenic Cultural Museum.

Cathedral tours will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Museum tours will take place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $3. Children under 5 get in free. Those with a FanX wristband can get in free.

For more information, log on to saltlakegreekfestival.com.