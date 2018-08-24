SALT LAKE CITY — A projected 4.5 million tons of Utah coal could be headed to foreign markets after a cooperative energy agreement was inked Thursday between the state of Utah and Mexico's state of Baja California.

The memorandum of understanding signed at the Port of Ensenada follows a series of meetings with top energy officials in Utah and Gov. Gary Herbert's trade mission to Mexico in April.

Carlo Bonfante, secretary of economic development for Baja California, said the memorandum is the foundation for a "close binational collaboration," for the benefit of both parties.

The signing took place at the Port of Ensenada as part of a a state energy office visit to explore transport options from the U.S. border in San Diego to the port terminal roughly 65 miles south.

The Ensenada port, according to the energy office, is one of the most commercially dynamic exchange locations in the world, with connections to 64 ports in 28 countries. In the coming years, the port is slated to expand to El Sauzal, five miles north, creating potential for greater export opportunities for Utah’s commodities.

Utah's production of coal and natural gas is on the uptick. Five coal mines are set to expand, and the state is pursuing a regional coalition dedicated to creating market access for transporting natural gas to Asia.

“Utah’s strong economic focus, consistent policy landscape and diverse natural energy resource mix has positioned us to become a global powerhouse for energy exports,” said Laura Nelson, the Utah governor’s energy adviser. “As the world’s demand for energy continues to rise, Utah’s unparalleled resources can play a key role in helping the world realize greater energy security, which will also serve to strengthen our rural communities at home.”

As part of the agreement, the offices seek to encourage cooperation across infrastructure development, trade opportunities among regulators and operators, in identifying potential global markets, and promoting visits by government, industry and other specialists.