The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a new video of President Russell M. Nelson testifying of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

Filmed in Jerusalem on the Mount of Olives during President Nelson’s 2018 worldwide tour, the video is part of the “Special Witnesses of Christ” video series first published on LDS.org in February of 2011. The series shares the unique testimonies of the prophets and apostles called as special witnesses of the Savior.

View the video and read the full Church News article here.