SALT LAKE CITY — A Texas man thought his bad news day would stop with a shark bite.

But it appears flesh-eating bacteria has developed in his wound and it's costing him thousands of dollars.

Construction worker Blaine Shelton suffered from a shark bite in early August. He was swimming alone when a large bull shark bit him.

“I already saw the fin, and I knew it wasn’t a porpoise,” he told KHOU-TV. “I turn around to get out of there and that’s when he grabbed me by the leg. And, I guess the only way to explain it would be like sandpaper, is what it felt like; just grabbed on, like gritty.”

He swam away, leaving a trail of blood behind.

“When I did hear that (my friend’s daughter) saw him behind me is when I started going, ‘Man, all it would’ve taken, if he would’ve grabbed me one more time, I might not have been able to swim,’” Shelton said after the incident. “And in which case, I’m fish bait.”

He and a friend flagged down law enforcement, who brought him to the hospital, where doctors found the shark bit him right above the right knee, injuring a tendon in his leg, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

“I wouldn’t call this a near-death experience, but it is,” Shelton told KHOU-TV. “Because if one thing had happened, if it had cut an artery, that would be it. So if people can take one thing out of it, it’s ‘tell the people you love, you love them.’ You never know when the last time you’re going to see them is. You could be going across the ferry one day to go swimming — and that’s it.”

But the story doesn’t end there. He noticed pain in his thigh after he left the hospital. He returned to the hospital Thursday, where doctors are treating him for a flesh-eating bacteria that can lead to amputations and death.

"Thank God they're helping me with the pain because the other day when I came in I could hardly walk in here."

Shelton said his medical bills have reached more than $30,000. He said he can’t work because of the injury, according to KBMT-TV.

He said he can’t believe how much money the bite has cost him.

"I honestly thought I'd go, get super-glued up and sent out the door,” Shelton said.