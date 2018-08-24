TAYLORSVILLE— West Valley and Taylorsville officials were scheduled to meet Friday morning to discuss their next move after more than 100 dogs were found in a house.

About 5 p.m. Thursday, Unified police were called to investigate a call of a "foul odor." Police Sgt. Melody Gray said the smell had apparently been a problem for a "few years" and stretched down the street, but no one ever bothered to call police.

After officers arrived in the area, they narrowed the smell down to a home at 5705 S. Easton. Representatives from West Valley Animal Control, which also covers the Taylorsville area, were then called.

But when they got there, they soon realized they would need a lot of backup.

West Valley Animal Services director David Moss said 68 dogs were pulled out of the house Thursday night before the operation was called off due to darkness. Another 50 were expected to be removed Friday.

Moss said most of the dogs were small, such as terriers and chihuahuas. The animals that were seized were taken to area shelters Thursday night and evaluated. Surprisingly, most of them were in good shape and will be able to be adopted after receiving vaccinations, Moss said. Some, however, were in "not so great" shape, he said.

The house was also not in great shape. It was condemned by health officials shortly after police arrived because of deplorable conditions inside. Officials wearing full hazmat suits could be seen going inside.

An elderly woman reportedly lives at the house.

