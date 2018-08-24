Throughout the week, political cartoonists visualized top stories such as Michael Cohen's guilty plea and Rudy Giuliani's "truth isn't truth statement."

Headlines were flooded with Michael Cohen's guilty plea on Tuesday, Aug. 21. Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer, pled guilty to a series of charges, including breaking campaign finance laws.

Cohen said in court that, under Trump's direction, he had made payments to two women to keep them from speaking publicly about affairs they'd had with Trump.

Dana Summers

The news has people wondering what implications Cohen's claim could have on the president.

Scott Stantis

Drew Sheneman

Rudy Giuliani made headlines this week after stating "truth isn't truth" while appearing on "Meet the Press" on Aug. 19.

The statement quickly went viral.

Dan Wasserman

Drew Sheneman

Other trending stories this week include the ongoing opioid crisis, ongoing wildfires in the West and Hurricane Lane in Hawaii.

Scott Stantis

Walt Handelsman

Chan Lowe

David Horsey