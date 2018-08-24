Zach Nyborg has been named the director of player personnel for Utah State’s football team, it was announced Friday. Nyborg joins the Aggies after spending the previous three seasons at Oregon State, where he was named the associate athletic director for football on December 22, 2014.

This is Nyborg’s second stint with Utah State, having previously spent three seasons with the Aggies from 2010-12.

“I could not be more excited to be welcomed back to Utah State,” Nyborg said. “This is where it all started for me, and I am grateful to (head) coach (Matt) Wells for giving me the call. We will hit the ground running and get to work re-establishing relationships and creating new ones to add value and continue to move this program forward.”

In his role at Oregon State, Nyborg oversaw the operations of the football program, including roster management, team scheduling and travel and all aspects of the budget. He was also the primary liaison for all auxiliary groups within the department. He also served on the department’s senior staff, was a rotating member of both the Sports Council and Policy Council, was the program’s liaison to the Valley Football Center expansion project and worked with Our Beaver Nation to manage the Head Coach’s Circle donor group.

Nyborg came to Oregon State after one year at BYU as the assistant athletic director/director of football operations for Bronco Mendenhall. He was a member of the Cougars’ senior leadership council, served as the liaison to all auxiliary groups and coordinated all aspects of the football program, including team travel, game and weekly scheduling and roster management, among other duties. The Cougars went 8-5 in 2014 and participated in the inaugural Miami Beach Bowl.

From January of 2013 through May of 2014, Nyborg was the director of football operations at Wisconsin for then-Badgers head coach Gary Andersen. While at Wisconsin, he was the department head and coordinated all aspects of football operations, including team travel, game and weekly scheduling, roster management and overseeing football support staff. Wisconsin went 9-4 in 2013 and appeared in the New Year’s Day Capital One Bowl.

Nyborg began his career in Division I athletics as an offensive and special teams administrative assistant at Utah State for Andersen in 2010. He was the team’s defensive and recruiting administrative assistant in 2011, and in 2012, he was promoted to an offensive graduate assistant for quarterbacks, recruiting coordinator and assistant to the head coach.

While at Utah State, the Aggies climbed into the top 25, won the Western Athletic Conference championship and played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl twice (2011 and 2012). The Aggies hadn’t appeared in a bowl game previous since 1993.

Nyborg spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Timpview High School in Provo, Utah, under Louis Wong, where the Thunderbirds won their second and third consecutive state championship.

Nyborg holds two degrees, earning a bachelor’s degree from BYU’s Marriott School of Management in business management and a master’s degree in health, physical education and recreation from Utah State.

The native of Centerville, Utah, was a three-sport athlete at Viewmont High School in Bountiful, Utah, lettering in football, basketball and track and field. He earned all-region honors as a quarterback and was a team captain. He was also a two-year captain for the track and field team and an academic all-state selection in basketball.